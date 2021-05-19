For Sixth Consecutive Year, Jackson Physician Search Named One of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare

ATLANTA, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Physician Search, a firm specializing in the permanent recruitment of physicians, physician leaders and advanced practice providers to hospitals, medical groups and other healthcare providers, today announced that it has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for a sixth consecutive year.

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

"One year into the pandemic, we've seen the industry transform to meet the needs of its patients and employees," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "Time and time again, the most resilient and successful organizations show that empathy towards their staff, clear vision and compassion towards the patient buoys teams and sets them up for success. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for eliciting loyalty from their workforce and communities during harrowing times."

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized for the sixth year in a row as a Best Place to Work in Healthcare," added Tony Stajduhar, president, Jackson Physician Search. "The entire Jackson Physician Search team has overcome every obstacle during the last year with equal parts determination, creativity and grace. Their dedication to serving their teammates, as well as our healthcare clients and physicians, has been extraordinary."

Jackson Physician Search will find out its ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place on September 16 at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Chicago.

The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners as part of its September 20 issue.

About Jackson Physician Search

Jackson Physician Search is an established industry leader in physician recruitment and pioneered the recruitment methodologies standard in the industry today. The firm specializes in the permanent recruitment of physicians, physician leaders and advanced practice providers for hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers and medical groups across the United States. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., the company is recognized for its track record of results built on client trust and transparency of processes and fees. Jackson Physician Search is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. For more information, visit www.jacksonphysiciansearch.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Kristen Myers

[email protected]

SOURCE Jackson Physician Search

Related Links

jacksonphysiciansearch.com

