For Soccer Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary, Showcasing Growth, Key Partnerships and Community Impact Across North America

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For Soccer, formerly known as For Soccer Ventures, celebrates its fifth anniversary by highlighting its transformative influence on the U.S. soccer community. Over the past five years, For Soccer has driven significant growth and diversification in the sport by leveraging strategic acquisitions, pioneering partnerships and collaborating with top-tier brands to navigate and engage the complex American soccer landscape.

Since its founding, For Soccer has grown Alianza de Fútbol, the largest Hispanic soccer program in the U.S., launched Black Star, a platform dedicated to cultivating Black soccer culture, and supported brands with activation strategies, leveraging core capabilities in community impact initiatives, creative development, media, influencer marketing, storytelling and experiential marketing.

"Reaching our five-year anniversary highlights our role as an industry playmaker and a go-to partner for brands seeking to connect with the sport and its passionate community," For Soccer Founder Richie Graham said. "We have strategically expanded our portfolio of intellectual properties with a targeted focus on Hispanic, Black and women's soccer communities.

"These properties create direct, authentic connections to soccer's fastest-growing and influential demographics, positioning us as the partner of choice for leading brands looking to deepen their engagement with the sport."

Milestones and Initiatives

Acquired by For Soccer in 2021, Alianza de Futbol has supported more than 500,000 Hispanic players and their families since its founding in 2004 through annual tournaments, scouting programs, community events and digital engagements. Backed by brands including Allstate, Ford, Verizon, King's Hawaiian, Chobani and Gatorade, Alianza has attracted record-breaking attendance, providing thousands of oft-overlooked players with visibility, recruitment opportunities and resources to further their soccer ambitions.

Launched in 2021, Black Star is a fan and player engagement brand facilitating the growth of soccer in Black American communities through content and storytelling, curated fan events, on-field experiences and culturally inspired merchandise.

In 2023, For Soccer acquired Gilt Edge Soccer Marketing, further strengthening its ability to connect brands and fans through innovative soccer marketing strategies across the U.S.

This past September, For Soccer launched Girls Academy Enterprises, a joint venture with Girls Academy, to develop creative programming solutions for the female player community and unlock original opportunities for female empowerment-focused brands to authentically support these efforts.

For Soccer's vision is driven by strategic partnerships with leading brands dedicated to transforming U.S. soccer from the grassroots up including:

Allstate : The Allstate Sueño Alianza soccer program provides young, talented athletes from underserved communities a platform to showcase their skills and pursue professional opportunities.

: The Allstate Sueño Alianza soccer program provides young, talented athletes from underserved communities a platform to showcase their skills and pursue professional opportunities. Ford : The Ford Qué Golazo de Grants program celebrates Hispanic culture by supporting youth soccer and providing resources to help young players excel on and off the field.

: The Ford Qué Golazo de Grants program celebrates Hispanic culture by supporting youth soccer and providing resources to help young players excel on and off the field. Verizon : Verizon and Alianza de Futbol provide unique opportunities for players to showcase their talents on a national stage, supporting youth development and empowering families through the love of the game.

: Verizon and Alianza de Futbol provide unique opportunities for players to showcase their talents on a national stage, supporting youth development and empowering families through the love of the game. Chevron : Chevron Soccer Academy is a unique program that combines soccer training with STEM education, fostering both athletic and academic growth for youth in underserved communities.

: Chevron Soccer Academy is a unique program that combines soccer training with STEM education, fostering both athletic and academic growth for youth in underserved communities. adidas : adidas works closely with For Soccer to deliver high-quality gear to young athletes across the U.S. and supports initiatives like Alianza de Futbol and Black Star, helping to foster an inclusive and supportive soccer environment.

: adidas works closely with For Soccer to deliver high-quality gear to young athletes across the U.S. and supports initiatives like Alianza de Futbol and Black Star, helping to foster an inclusive and supportive soccer environment. Paramount+/CBS Sports : Paramount+/CBS Sports partnered with For Soccer to enhance their soccer programming portfolio through content, storytelling and fan engagement in the U.S.

: Paramount+/CBS Sports partnered with For Soccer to enhance their soccer programming portfolio through content, storytelling and fan engagement in the U.S. BODYARMOR: BODYARMOR and For Soccer teamed up to launch the Creators Cup, a soccer competition celebrating creativity and community. The event brings together influencers, athletes and fans

BODYARMOR and For Soccer teamed up to launch the Creators Cup, a soccer competition celebrating creativity and community. The event brings together influencers, athletes and fans PepsiCo: The PepsiCo Team of Champions is a groundbreaking program that empowers underrepresented youth by offering funding, resources and unique soccer experiences that supports aspiring players by leveling the playing field across diverse communities.

"We're incredibly proud of the community and platforms we're creating alongside our partners, empowering players, fans and brands, and we look forward to driving even greater impact in the years ahead," Graham said.

