For Soccer, Girls Academy Launch Girls Academy Enterprises to Support Growth of Women's Game

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For Soccer , the preeminent North American soccer marketing, media and experiences company, and the Girls Academy , the only national youth soccer league exclusively for girls aged 12-18, are pleased to announce the launch of Girls Academy Enterprises.

Girls Academy Enterprises

This unique joint venture is designed to advance the Girls Academy's mission of empowering female players in their pursuit of excellence on and off the field. Girls Academy Enterprises will develop creative programming solutions for the female player community and unlock original opportunities for female empowerment-focused brands to authentically support these efforts.

"Women's soccer has experienced explosive growth in recent years, but to fully unleash its long-term potential and ensure the U.S. remains a dominant force in the women's game, we must focus on our future and invest in youth," said Ernesto Bruce, CEO of For Soccer. "We are enthusiastic about supporting the Girls Academy, which not only provides an elite league for top youth female players but is committed to doing so in a manner which educates and empowers future female leaders."

"Since launching four years ago, the Girls Academy has been committed to cultivating an environment that empowers each player to reach their potential on and off the field, though many obstacles still exist today," Girls Academy Commissioner Trish Hughes said. "Sports are a vital developmental experience for our youth, and it's crucial that we continue to support their growth not only as players but as people. The creation of Girls Academy Enterprises is a valuable step in that direction."

Women's sports, and particularly women's soccer, are experiencing a watershed moment thanks to increased investment, interest, accessibility, and resources aimed at leveling the playing field. While this is evident on the field—the U.S. Women's National Team recently won gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris—the focus for further reform remains at the grassroots level.

Competitively, the development of young female talent in the U.S. has slowed relative to the rest of the world as girls drop out of sports at twice the rate of boys by age 14 due to factors such as lack of access, safety and transportation issues, social stigma, and cost, according to the Women's Sports Foundation.

Founded in 2020, the Girls Academy supports more than 16,000 youth players nationally representing 114+ clubs in the U13 to U19 age groups. As an Official Member Organization of the U.S. Soccer Federation since February, the GA upholds the highest operational standards while creating accessible pathways for aspiring young athletes to pursue their dreams of playing at the highest levels.

Former Girls Academy player Ally Sentnor was chosen first overall in the 2024 NWSL Draft by the Utah Royals. Nine former GA players were selected in this year's NWSL Draft, while 16-year-old Kimmi Ascanio signed with San Diego Wave FC in March.

For Soccer's business strategy is focused on investing in and developing brand partner programs to support underdeveloped soccer communities, including Alianza de Futbol , the largest Hispanic grassroots program, and Black Star , a platform that cultivates Black soccer culture and player pathways.

"We know firsthand through our work with Alianza de Futbol and Black Star the impact a strong playing community can have on the overall development of young people," said John Guppy, President of Growth Enterprises at For Soccer. "We've successfully developed authentic opportunities for corporate partners to engage in these experiences, delivering a profound impact for individuals, communities, and ultimately, the growth of soccer.

"With our expertise of connecting brands to American soccer communities, we believe we can help accelerate the growth of the Girls Academy, enabling it to reinvest back into its youth programming to positively impact the next generation of female players in the U.S."

ABOUT FOR SOCCER

For Soccer is the preeminent North American soccer marketing, media and experiences company, focused on accelerating the growth of soccer by delivering unique soccer experiences to brands, fans and players through research and insights, experiential and event marketing, content, partnerships and sponsorships, and properties (Alianza de Futbol and Black Star).

For more information, visit www.forsoccer.com .

ABOUT GIRLS ACADEMY

The Girls Academy is the leading youth development platform for the best female soccer players in the United States. The GA consists of over 114 member clubs with teams in the U13 to U19 age groups split into nine conferences across the country. Senior leadership at the GA is committed to cultivating an environment that empowers each player to reach their best potential as an exceptional athlete and human being by celebrating the player's journey with a lifelong love of the game through competition, showcases, and camaraderie.

For more information, visit girlsacademyleague.com .

