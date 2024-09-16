For Soccer Releases Latest 'United States of Soccer' Insights Report on U.S. Soccer Fandom

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For Soccer , the preeminent North American soccer marketing, media and experiences company, today released its 2023-24 United States of Soccer fan insights report about soccer fandom in the United States.

First releasing insights into American soccer fandom more than a decade ago, the latest report from For Soccer is published on the heels of the "Summer of Soccer" in the United States following the 2024 Copa América, UEFA European Championship and Paris Olympics that all continued to showcase the beautiful game's growing popularity throughout the country.

"Coupled with the arrival of Lionel Messi, Major League Soccer's global media rights deal with Apple TV, the record-setting growth of the National Women's Soccer League, and the reinvigorated excitement behind the USMNT and USWNT with the arrivals of Mauricio Pochettino and Emma Hayes, soccer fandom is at an all-time high and continues to grow in the U.S.," said Heath Pearce, For Soccer President and former USMNT defender. "Because of this, broadcasters, brands and media outlets are trying to better understand the U.S. soccer fan, especially with the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to the continent on the horizon."

As soccer fandom evolves, so have the insights. This year's report includes a review of how soccer's newest fans are finding the sport, differences in avid and casual fan leagues and competition preferences, how age is a factor in understanding the club teams fans prefer, how fans arrive at team fandom using specific clubs as examples, and the impact of soccer on streaming platform subscriptions.

Key findings from the 2023-24 United States of Soccer insights report include:

New Arrivals, respondents who indicated having been soccer fans for 5 or fewer years, have grown by 57% since last year's report





since last year's report More than 45% of New Arrivals are women





of New Arrivals are women Those who have become fans within the last year is up 400% year-over-year





year-over-year Among Casual Fans, MLS and NWSL are the two most-beloved leagues





are the two most-beloved leagues Among all soccer fans, 84% watch an average of at least one game per week, with more than one-third watching 3+ games weekly





watch an average of at least one game per week, with more than watching 3+ games weekly More than 50% of fans who subscribe to specific services said soccer is at least a "very important" factor in maintaining their subscription

Knowing soccer fandom in the U.S. is complex, For Soccer has also compiled insights focused on specific communities, having released reports on teenage Hispanic soccer players via its Alianza Sueño report as well as insights into the Black soccer community .

