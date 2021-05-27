For Soccer Ventures Signs Ford Motor Company To Be Title Sponsor Of Copita Alianza - The Largest Hispanic Youth Soccer Tournament In The U.S.

PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For Soccer Ventures (FSV), an organization focused on the growth and long-term development of American soccer, today announced that Ford Motor Company (Ford) will be the title sponsor of the upcoming Ford Copita Alianza tournament, the largest and most prestigious Hispanic youth soccer tournament in the United States. This year's competition will feature a new U16 girl's age category as well as a National Finals that will allow the best teams in the country to compete against each other while at the same time enabling players to showcase their skills to top professional and college scouts.

"We're on a mission to transform soccer in America and are grateful to have a partner in Ford Motor Company who shares our passion for providing youth with an inclusive soccer community to play in," said FSV founder and Philadelphia Union investor Richie Graham. "This year's Ford Copita Alianza tournament is another step in that journey as we introduce a new girl's division and a National Championship which will invest in the future of these players by giving them an opportunity to be seen by the best college and professional scouts in North America."

As part of this partnership, Ford will be present in all tournament cities, supporting local community initiatives and providing a unique experience for players and fans to engage with the brand while enjoying their favorite sport.

"Ford is proud to be part of Copita Alianza's Hispanic youth tournament, which brings together players and families from around the country who all share a deep passion for the game," said David Rodriguez, Multicultural Marketing Communications Manager at Ford Motor Company. "We have long shared in that passion and are thrilled to partner with FSV and Alianza to provide more opportunities for players in Hispanic communities across the U.S. to play this beloved sport and help realize dreams."

Over 20,000 participants from over 1,000 teams in the U7, U9, U11, U13, U15, U17 U19 boys and U16 girls age categories will participate in the Ford Copita Alianza tournament this year. The local competition will take place in 10 cities across the country: Austin, Houston, Philadelphia, El Paso, Denver, Chicago, New York, Dallas, San Jose and Los Angeles. The finalists from each age group will receive uniforms, medals and the champion's trophy.

Champions from the U19, U17, U15 and U13 age groups, as well as the Champions from the new U16 girls division from the 10 cities will move on to the first ever Ford Copita Alianza National Finals in Los Angeles, California. College and professional scouts from FMF, MLS, Liga MX and USL teams will attend this event looking for the best youth talent.

This announcement is the latest in a string of partnerships For Soccer Ventures has secured as the organization continues to look for strategic brand partners to grow the game of soccer across the United States.

About For Soccer Ventures

Launched in November 2019, FSV encompasses Rich Graham's investments and philanthropic efforts in soccer, which currently represent a commitment in excess of $50 million. Uniquely positioned within the industry, the company's mission is to advance soccer in the US, both on and off the field. This is achieved through a host of capabilities and properties aimed at putting the fan and player first. FSV's current properties and investments include Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union, Alianza de Futbol JUGOtv, YSC Academy, YSC Sports, APL Leagues and Tournaments, Best Soccer Show Podcast, Orange Slices Podcast, and the FSV Soccer Influencer Network. FSV is also home to a new media house, leading a collaborative movement to connect brands and platforms to the diverse American soccer community through immersive storytelling, activations and strategic services.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars – increasingly including electrified versions – and Lincoln luxury vehicles; provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company; and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected vehicle services. Ford employs approximately 186,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com .

CONTACT:

Vito García

917-815-1379

[email protected]

SOURCE Alianza de Futbol