NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are a good time to remember that many children won't be able to spend time at home celebrating with their families. While most kids are hoping to open their presents and find the latest electronics, their favorite player's team jersey, or this year's hottest toys, some will be in a hospital bed dreaming of a cure for the cancers that they carry within their delicate bodies.

Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt is one of the nation's leading children's hospitals. Their Pediatric Cancer Program is dedicated to providing the most promising therapies and advancing research in all types of childhood cancers, including acute myelogenous leukemia, Hodgkins and non-Hodgkins lymphoma, brain tumors, germ cell tumors, and various sarcomas, among others.

Paul Gravette has long admired the work the dedicated doctors, nurses, and technicians do at Vanderbilt. As part of his many outreach projects to our communities in the Nashville area, he recently donated 300 branded knit beanies to Vanderbilt's patients in the children's cancer center.

"It's a small gesture, especially when compared to the efforts of the hospital's staff," said Mr. Gravette. "But for many children with cancers, their treatments result in a loss of hair. Having something stylish to cover their heads, and keep them warm, is a welcome gift."

The medical and research teams at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital can boast of making life-changing discoveries. Their patients have access to the latest advances, approaches, and innovations found only in a research-focused children's hospital. They also take pride in training the future leaders in Pediatrics, locally, nationally, and internationally.

The care at Vanderbilt is both patient-and family-centered. Knowing how stressful such situations can be, they provide many services, including child life specialists to help families and patients know what to expect and alleviate their fears.

About Paul Gravette

In addition to being CEO and co-founder of Le-Vel Brands, Mr. Gravette is a much sought-after leader in startups. Through the intelligent use of cloud management technologies and digital media, Mr. Gravette helps businesses advance beyond their most optimistic projections.



About Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt

The world-class facilities at Children's Hospital are dedicated to the health of children. Constructed in 2004, expanded in 2012, and currently undergoing another major addition, the facility's 267-bed hospital is a child-friendly place built on the science of healing.

