For the 10th Consecutive Year, EnableComp Makes the Inc. 5000 List

Aug. 15, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that EnableComp ranks No. 2176 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We're celebrating 10 straight years on the annual Inc. 5000 List, an achievement less than 1% of companies on the list can claim," said Randy Dobbs, CEO of EnableComp. "Our ultimate mission is to make a positive impact on patient lives by partnering with hospitals to maximize revenue for their complex claims. Our innovative team coupled with our best-in-class technology make that happen. It's a true honor to be a part of EnableComp. We provide impactful results for our partners' bottom line which allows them to continue delivering the highest quality care to their communities."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About EnableComp
EnableComp partners with over 1,000 healthcare providers through the utilization of our best-in-class proprietary platform, Enforcer360, to manage Veterans Administration, Workers' Compensation, Motor Vehicle Accident/TPL, Out-of-State Medicaid, and Denials Prevention & Resolution for all payers. Related services cover day 1 outsourcing, A/R resolution, and zero balance recovery. Clients are positioned to ensure maximum and timely reimbursement of their complex claims while improving overall yield, cash acceleration, and decreasing the cost to collect. EnableComp is the #1 Client-Ranked Complex Claims Solution by Black Book Research and now a 10-time Inc. 5000 winner.

