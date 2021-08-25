For the 10th Time, VIRTEX Ranks No. 2412 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With 3-Year Revenue Growth of 175 Percent

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that VIRTEX is No. 2415 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

VIRTEX Enterprises, LP

"We're honored to be named by Inc. as one of the country's fastest-growing private companies in the Inc. 5000. All of us at VIRTEX are incredibly proud, but this year's placement is a testament to the resiliency, flexibility, and commitment of the VIRTEX team, given 2020's unprecedented challenges," said Brad Heath, CEO of VIRTEX. "Our 175% growth shows that our diversified portfolio, as well as mature service offerings, have distinguished VIRTEX as a market leader. We are especially proud that this also marks our 10th time to make this list, which has never been done in an electronic manufacturing services company. That is solid validation of our business model."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

About VIRTEX Enterprises, LP

VIRTEX is a leading manufacturer of circuit card assemblies (VIRTEX.US), high complexity cables and harnesses, precision machined parts and mission critical electronic systems for small and medium-sized customer programs across a wide range of industries, including industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, and medical.

VIRTEX specializes in high reliability markets requiring complex system level assembly and world class supply chain resiliency. By providing a regionally focused market-segment approach, VIRTEX can bring greater value and innovation to its customers, improve OEM competitiveness, and deliver comprehensive, tailored solutions that are specific to each customer.

VIRTEX is based in Austin, Texas, backed by Insight Equity as a majority partner (https://www.insightequity.com/), and has manufacturing facilities in Plano, TX, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Virginia, New Jersey, Minnesota, and Juarez, Mexico.

