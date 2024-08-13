For the 11th Consecutive Year, EnableComp Makes the Inc. 5000 List for its Ongoing Growth Trajectory

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EnableComp, a market-leader and pioneer in specialty revenue cycle solutions for healthcare, announced that it has ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the eleventh year in a row. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment – its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored for this recognition of our unwavering commitment to helping our clients improve their financial performance," said Randy Dobbs, CEO of EnableComp. "It's exciting to be recognized once again for our best-in-class entrepreneurship as we continue to innovate and expand our specialty revenue cycle solutions platform for health systems and other provider organizations. Our E360 RCM™ platform helps our clients capture full reimbursement for care provided to their patients. With improved cash collections and cost-saving efficiencies, we strengthen their bottom line so they can focus on what matters most, caring for their communities."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637%. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

EnableComp provides Specialty Revenue Cycle Management solutions for healthcare providers and health systems nationwide. With 1,000+ clients and over $5 billion in total cash collections, the company leverages decades of industry-leading expertise, its proprietary algorithm, and intelligent automation technology in one unified platform to provide solutions across the lifecycle for Veterans Administration, Workers' Compensation, Motor Vehicle Accidents, and Out-of-State Medicaid claims as well as denials for all payor classes. By partnering with clients to streamline and optimize the reimbursement process, EnableComp removes the burden of payment from their patients and institution and helps them improve account management, minimize denials and delays, maximize revenue and yield, and measure and track performance for ongoing success. EnableComp is also among the top one percent of companies to make the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the last eleven years. To learn more, visit www.enablecomp.com.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

