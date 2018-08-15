For the 13th time, Jarrett Logistics Systems appears on the Inc. 5000 list, Ranking No. 4115 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 84%

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today ranked Jarrett Logistics Systems (JLS) No. 4115 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small and midsized businesses.

This is Jarrett Logistics Systems' 13th time winning the award, an achievement only seven companies have ever accomplished!

"We plan to continue our growth by remaining customer focused, cost competitive and invest significantly in great people and superior technology. To do this we will continue to recruit and retain people with character, respect and entrepreneurial spirit, who pursue excellence every day to serve our customers," W. Michael Jarrett, President of JLS, says. "Consistent and sustainable growth starts with great people that possess a foundation of character, integrity, honesty and work ethic."

The 2018 Inc. 5000 was unveiled online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."

About Jarrett Logistics Systems

Jarrett Logistics Systems (JLS), is a company that focuses on continuous improvement, enhancing operational efficiencies, and reducing transportations related costs. JLS's five pillars are broken down into these categories:

JLS Routing Center | Carrier Management | Technology | Freight Audit & Payment Services | Business Intelligence

Our company culture cultivates an environment conducive to organizational and individual successes. The core of our business is to drive operational excellence throughout our clients supply chain. The JLS Routing Center is full of logistics professionals eager to serve your transportation needs. JLS is headquartered in Orrville, OH with additional locations in: Indianapolis, IN | Dallas, TX | Los Angeles, CA. For more information visit www.jarrettlogistics.com, email marketing@jarrettlogistics.com, or call (800) 872-1622.

Matt Wagner



marketing@jarrettlogistics.com



(800) 872-1622



www.jarrettlogistics.com

SOURCE Jarrett Logistics Systems

Related Links

http://www.jarrettlogistics.com

