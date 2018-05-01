For the 200th Anniversary of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, a Special Limited-Edition Carafe Pays Tribute to its Heritage and "The Future of Mastery"

Over the next two centuries, as the world was being transformed by innovation, Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège remained true to its roots, its quality unaltered thanks to the Hennessy Master Blenders who passed down the secrets of this timeless Cognac from one generation to the next. To this day, Hennessy's premium Cognac retains its original, unique character, upholding its "our heritage is our future" approach to craftsmanship.

Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège 200th Anniversary Limited-Edition Carafe

For this milestone anniversary, the House wished to pay tribute to the legacy of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, but with a timelessly forward-looking design. The original Cognac bottle, known as the charentaise, dates back to the mid-19th century. For Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège's 200th anniversary, Hennessy has rethought the architectural, slope-shouldered charentaise in a limited-edition carafe. Archival design elements, notably the House's vine leaf motif and vintage stamps, were inspired from the Cognac's original label. This homage to the past comes in a distinctly modern coffret in brushed aluminum, bearing words excerpted from the future King George IV's request for a "very superior old" Cognac. The use of copper-colored embellishment nods to the traditional alembic stills used to distill eaux-de-vie; its handle in full-grain natural leather will take on the patina of time, recalling the aprons worn by coopers, the artisans who craft barrels from staves of aged oak.

The Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège 200th anniversary limited-edition carafe is currently available at fine retailers nationwide, and will retail for $80 for a 750ml bottle.

Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège x Can Buyukberber

For the 200th anniversary edition of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, the House collaborated with futuristic visual artist Can Buyukberber, one of the most innovative and directional digital talents working today. The San Francisco-based Turkish artist's technique of using projection mapping and digital fabrication calls upon the many facets of perception, merging yesterday, today and tomorrow in one original and continuous creative expression.

Buyukberber captures Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège's forward-looking ethos in a serpentine coil that encircles the carafe and blurs the boundaries between physical and digital space. The Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège theme, "Our heritage is our future," is crystallized in a campaign visual that depicts the energy of the brand through leading-edge technology. Sinuous, illuminated swirls of digital art emphasize the emotion of appreciating Cognac in one fluid expression, seamlessly linking the House's past with the potential of future innovation.

About Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège

In perpetuating the legacy of the original Cognac created for the future King of England, Hennessy Master Blenders have honed the art of "Harmony. Mastered from Chaos." based on the finest qualities nature has to give. Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège is the definitive expression of a perfectly balanced Cognac. Created from a selection of firmly structured eaux-de-vie, aged largely in partially used barrels to take on subtle levels of oak tannins, this highly distinctive Cognac reveals balanced aromas of fresh vanilla, cinnamon and toasty notes that come together in seamless perfection.

To celebrate the 200th anniversary of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, the House has created a specialty cocktail that offers a modern twist on a classic Sazerac.

The Timeless Mastery

2 oz. Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège Cognac

.5 oz. Madeira

3 dashes Peychaud's bitters

1 dash Angostura bitters

Orange twist and gold leaf garnish

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice, stir to chill and strain into a rocks glass; garnish with the expressed oils of an orange twist, discard the twist and add gold leaf.

For more information, visit Hennessy.com.

ABOUT HENNESSY:

In 2018, the Maison Hennessy celebrates over two and a half centuries of an exceptional adventure that has linked two families, the Hennessys and the Fillioux, for eight generations and spanned five continents. It began in the French region of Cognac, the seat from which the Maison has constantly passed down the best the land has to give, from one generation to the next. In particular, such longevity is thanks to those people, past and present, who have ensured Hennessy's success both locally and around the world. Hennessy's success and longevity are also the result of the values the Maison has upheld since its creation: unique savoir-faire, a constant quest for innovation, and an unwavering commitment to Creation, Excellence, Legacy, and Sustainable Development. Today, these qualities are the hallmark of a House – a crown jewel in the LVMH Group – that crafts iconic and prestigious Cognacs.

Hennessy is imported and distributed in the U.S. by Moët Hennessy USA. Hennessy distills, ages and blends Cognacs spanning a full range: Hennessy V.S, Hennessy Black, V.S.O.P Privilège, X.O, Paradis, Paradis Impérial and Richard Hennessy. For more information and where to purchase/engrave, please visit Hennessy.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-the-200th-anniversary-of-hennessy-vsop-privilege-a-special-limited-edition-carafe-pays-tribute-to-its-heritage-and-the-future-of-mastery-300640189.html

SOURCE Hennessy

Related Links

http://www.hennessy.com

