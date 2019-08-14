For the 2nd Consecutive Year, Competitive Health, Inc. Appears on the Inc. 5000

Competitive Health, Inc. provides clients with a virtual healthcare marketplace designed to lower costs and increase member engagement. The recent launch of the SHOWBenefits app further positions Competitive Health as a full-service partner in the benefits space. Since last year's inclusion in the Inc. 5000, the company has announced its Hawaiian Getaway sales competition – rewarding the top producers in Competitive Health's growing network. As the summer draws to a close, Competitive Health looks forward to celebrating the ten-year anniversary of its WellCard Savings brand.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About Competitive Health, Inc.

Competitive Health, Inc. is the preeminent supplier of healthcare network access. The firm's direct agreements with the nation's leading telehealth companies, retail clinics, and PPO networks, position Competitive Health to provide unlimited access and unprecedented savings to clients and members. Competitive Health has saved hundreds of millions of dollars for insurance carriers, third-party administrators, affinity groups and exchanges, since 1996.

For more information, visit www.CompetitiveHealth.com, call 1-888-642-6490 or email info@competitivehealth.com

SOURCE Competitive Health, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.CompetitiveHealth.com

