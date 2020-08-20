For the 2nd Consecutive Year, Consolidated Analytics Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company

NEW YORK and ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Analytics, an end-to-end provider of mortgage solutions, today announced that it has been named to INC Magazine's list of fastest growing private companies for the second consecutive year. The Inc. 5000 list represents the most successful and fastest-growing companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Consolidated Analytics ranks at No. 3230 out of 5000 private companies on the list: a significant advancement in growth since its 2019 list ranking at No. 4487.

Mortgage Services Provider, Consolidated Analytics, Named an Inc.5000 Fastest Growing Private Company for Second Year in a Row INC.5000

In 2019, Consolidated Analytics earned its place on the Inc. 5000 list with its three-year revenue growth of 61 percent. Today, in 2020, Consolidated Analytics nearly doubled its three-year growth rate to an astounding 118 percent. It now has more than 300 employees and continues to recruit thoughtful, highly skilled, and innovative industry experts.

"We are honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies for the second year in a row," said Chief Executive Officer, Arvin Wijay. "Our employees earned this recognition. They are relentless in their hard work and have an unwavering dedication to helping our financial services and mortgage banking clients perform optimally and thrive in even the most uncertain market conditions."

According to INC, companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 are very competitive within their markets. The progress Consolidated Analytics has made in the financial services market since inception reinforces this point. In its early days as a start-up, Consolidated Analytics provided mortgage institutions with property valuation solutions. The company has since expanded its service offering to include due diligence, consulting & advisory, and business process services (BPS) covering loan origination fulfillment, component servicing, and post-foreclosure real estate asset management.

Brian Gehl, the founder of Consolidated Analytics who now serves as President, said "I have watched Consolidated Analytics grow from day one, and the transformation is truly incredible. It goes to show that when you plant a seed and nurture it, it will produce a strong, healthy, and vibrant presence that you get to admire every day."

Consolidated Analytics is listed in the category of financial services and its profile can be found at https://www.inc.com/profile/consolidated-analytics. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Consolidated Analytics, Inc.

Consolidated Analytics' leading mortgage services platform delivers value to its customers, from asset-level analyses through enterprise-wide optimization. By harnessing the power of data and technology—and by tapping into the expert insights of our multidisciplinary team—we help forward-thinking companies unlock loan and operational quality, efficiency, and performance.

Consolidated Analytics serves clients in banking, lending, servicing, and capital markets. Its solutions span across the mortgage value chain and include valuation, due diligence, business process services, consulting and advisory. For more information, visit www.consolidatedanalytics.com.

CONTACT:

Robyn Mahoney

Chief Marketing Officer

469.430.0429

[email protected]

SOURCE Consolidated Analytics