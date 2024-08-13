For the 2nd Consecutive Year, Vital Contingent Planning LLC Makes the 2024 Inc. 5000, With Three Year Revenue Growth of 211 Percent

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Vital Contingent Planning LLC (VCP) was named to the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the second consecutive year that VCP is on the list with a three-year growth of 211%, which ranks the company number 2470 on this year's list. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Inc. Logo

"We are honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 list for a second consecutive year," said Atif Chauhdry, Founder and CEO of Vital Contingent Planning. "Our ability to consistently deliver mission critical patient care to our clients at their time of need highlights our team's dedication. The growth of our consulting services and our staffing brand, VCP Staff, has allowed us to launch additional services that improve the efficiency of hospital operations while reducing cost."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

"Our continued growth demonstrates that hospitals appreciate our approach to labor relations consulting services, contingency planning and healthcare staffing," said Diana Palacio, Vice President. "We are very excited about the diversification of our healthcare services into new spaces where our transparent approach to business will help our hospital-clients improve their day-to-day operations. Our team is looking forward to the future of our company."

VCP specializes in providing labor relations consulting and contingency planning. Through its staffing brand, VCP Staff, the company rapidly deploys qualified and Joint Commission credentialed crisis and travel healthcare staff to acute, sub-acute and long-term care facilities in the United States. The company's contingency planning strategies are designed to mitigate risks and maintain operations in the face of crises. VCP provides services from New England to Southern California.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.

About Vital Contingent Planning LLC

Vital Contingent Planning LLC (VCP) specializes in providing labor relations consulting and contingency planning. Through its staffing brand, VCP Staff, the company rapidly deploys qualified and credentialed crisis and travel healthcare staff to acute, sub-acute and long-term care facilities in the United States. VCP's contingency planning strategies are designed to mitigate risks and maintain operations in the face of crises. The company believes in long term client relationships, which are built on transparency, integrity, and deep industry knowledge. VCP is accredited by the Joint Commission and has earned the Joint Commission's gold seal of approval. VCP is also certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. an affiliate of the National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. (NMSDC). VCP ranked No. 28 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies for 2023. VCP ranked No. 14 on the Inc. Regionals: Northeast list for 2024. For more information, visit www.vitalcp.com or www.vcpstaff.com.

SOURCE Vital Contingent Planning