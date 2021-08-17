For the 2nd Time, Bop Design Made the Inc. 5000 List

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B2B website design and marketing agency, Bop Design, made the 2021 Inc. 5000 List as 4167 on the exclusive list. Agency co-founders and leaders, Kara Jensen and Jeremy Durant, stated they are ecstatic to have made the list for the second year in a row.

The annual Inc. 5000 list honors the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. The Inc. 5000 list is compiled by Inc. magazine and is considered a prestigious achievement. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Bop Design was listed as 3900 on the 2020 list and is featured at 4167 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list.

"It's an honor to be on the list for a second year in a row," said Kara Jensen, creative principal and co-founder of Bop Design. "With all the challenges of 2020 and 2021, we are grateful to join the list of independent small businesses that experienced growth over the past year."

The rankings on the Inc. 5000 list are compiled based on the percentage of revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify to be on the list, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent. Companies that previously appeared on the list include Intuit, Zappos, Microsoft, and Oracle.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Jeremy Durant, business principal and co-founder of Bop Design, said his team is delighted to be on the list for a second year running. "Kara and I had a vision for Bop Design and we are truly thrilled to see it thriving all these years later. Our company culture is one of teamwork and dedication. I think you can see that in how our agency has grown over the past few years."

Bop Design is a global B2B web design and marketing agency headquartered in San Diego, CA. Bop Design works exclusively with B2B firms in the software, high-tech, industrial, and life science space on web design, digital marketing, and content marketing programs.

