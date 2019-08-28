For the 2nd Time, full-service credit risk management solutions provider GDS Link, named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that GDS Link is No. 3668 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy.

"We are honored to be included in this year's Inc 5000 list, for the second consecutive year," said Paul Greenwood, Chief Executive Officer of GDS Link. "We pride ourselves on the dedicated focus we have for our clients' success and growth, and it is especially rewarding to know this commitment has in turn driven the growth of GDS Link. This achievement is exciting, and I cannot be more appreciative of our team of talented employees and trusted clients for being part of this."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. "The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

GDS Link is a global leader in credit risk management, providing tailored software solutions, analytical and consulting services. Our customer-centric risk management and process automation platforms are designed for the modern lender in their pursuit to capitalize on the entire credit lifecycle, allowing them to drive growth while successfully managing risk. For more information, visit gdslink.com.

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Thrailkill

770-598-3681

elizabeth.thrailkill@gdslink.com

gdslink.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders.

SOURCE GDS Link

