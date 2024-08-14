LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed that Hanson Lab Solutions ranks No. 2918 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

For the 2nd Time, Hanson Lab Solutions Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 2918 in 2024, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 173% Post this A spacious, modern laboratory with clean white walls and floors, featuring Hanson Lab Solutions lab benches with black countertops and white drawers on wheels. The lab is well-lit with overhead lighting and large windows. Each bench is equipped with electrical outlets and gas lines hanging from the ceiling, with ample space for equipment and experimentation. The design is open and organized, suggesting a high-functioning, efficient work environment.

"Achieving a place on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Hanson Lab Solutions team. Our growth and innovation are driven by the pursuit of our core values and brand promises of providing high-quality products on schedule with exceptional customer service."

-Reid Hansen, Chief Operating Officer

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Hanson Lab Solutions, known as the largest single-source supplier of steel laboratory casework in the Western United States, was acquired by Progress Equity Partners in 2023 to help fuel the company's ambitions for growth and innovation, enabling Hanson's products and services to now be available nationwide.

With 50 years of experience, Hanson Lab Solutions has built and designed over 20,000 labs, showcasing its expertise and commitment to quality. As a full-service manufacturer, Hanson Lab Solutions collaborates with construction managers, architects, and scientists to create efficient workspaces that consider factors such as space constraints, budget considerations, and functionality requirements.

