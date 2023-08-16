For the 2nd Time, Kaizen Health Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 662 in 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Kaizen Health ranks No. 662 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Kaizen Health, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, was established in 2016 to address the social determinants of health (SDOH) by enabling greater access to fundamental resources like healthcare, education, food, jobs programs, and housing. They pair an adaptive and scalable technology platform with a nationwide infrastructure of transportation and delivery partners to serve urban, suburban and rural areas for people of all physical and mental abilities. Kaizen Health's innovative solution is utilized by some of the top health systems, Medicaid/Medicare Advantage/Commercial health plans, public school districts, and non-profits serving millions of individuals across the country.

