For the 2nd Time, NexxtGen Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 856 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 552 Percent

"We are absolutely thrilled to have made the Inc. 5000 list for a second year in a row and to continue climbing rank," says NexxtGen leadership. "Growth is a continuous goal for us and customer satisfaction is the vehicle in which we use to attain it. Without our loyal customers, dedicated workforce, innovative solutions, and strives for excellence we wouldn't be where we are today. Thank you everyone for your involvement and contributions to NexxtGen's continued explosive growth!"

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

About NexxtGen Corporation

NexxtGen provides professional services within the realm of Telecommunications and Technology. NexxtGen is ever expanding to new industries but we take pride in our unparalleled expertise in Oil & Gas, Energy, and Utilities.

NexxtGen is known for delivering world class satellite communications and installation services supporting VSAT, Cellular, Broadband, BGAN, WIMAX, and more. NexxtGen has an international network of skilled technicians that are actively deployed to client sites. NexxtGen's civil and electrical professional engineers are uniquely licensed and stamped throughout all of North America. Uniquely, NexxtGen also embraces digital evolution by maintaining a team of top software engineers and digital marketers to help drive the company forward.

At its core, NexxtGen is a technology company that embraces innovation and develops real and meaningful solutions for their supported industries.

NexxtGen is dedicated to providing clients with quality services, creating an engaging workplace, and bettering the industries we work in for the "nexxt" generation.

