For the 2nd Time, NORTH STAR INSURANCE ADVISORS Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking in the top 1700 companies 2 years in a row!

WENTZVILLE, Mo., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that NORTH STAR INSURANCE ADVISORS is No. 1657 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"Thank you to our amazing North Star family for making it possible for us to earn this prestigious award the second year in a row! We are beyond humbled and honored to be recognized as one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2021 and 2020! This award is a highlight and a celebration of our incredibly driven and talented employees and agent partners! We are so blessed to have a work community in which our focus on fun and core values propels all of us to the next level. North Star is not just a place to work; but rather, it's a place of motivation, celebration, and advancement toward our shared goals for growth and success. We look forward to all the exciting future possibilities for our North Star family!

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

