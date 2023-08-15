For the 2nd Time, SBG Funding Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 2593 in 2023, With Revenue Growth of 210 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that SBG Funding ranks No. 2593 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.  The firm also ranked 158 in Financial Services, and 187 in the state of New York.  The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We're absolutely thrilled to have secured our spot on the Inc. 5000 list for 2023, leaping 817 slots from last year!" says Jeffrey Sachs, founder, and CEO of SBG Funding. This milestone celebrates our team's dedication and fuels our unwavering commitment to excellence as we forge ahead."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Remarkably, this milestone follows our recent expansion into a larger office space a mere two months ago to accommodate our rapidly growing team in NY.

SBG Funding is committed to providing business financing solutions for businesses nationwide. Services include small business term loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. With a commitment to innovation, customer service, and industry expertise, SBG Funding is the go-to resource to access business capital to grow and prosper. To learn more, visit www.sbgfunding.com.

