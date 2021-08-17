For the 2nd time, Taxfyle appears on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 531

Published annually by Inc. Magazine, the Inc. 5000 list ranks privately held U.S.-based companies by their three-year revenue growth rates. To qualify, a company must be independently owned and have met minimum revenue thresholds of $100,000 in 2017 and $2 million in 2020.

For the second time, Taxfyle's ranking among this year's Inc. 5000 puts the company in an elite group that has included organizations such as Microsoft, Intuit, Zappos and Oracle.

Deemed the "Uber for taxes," Taxfyle set out to transform professional tax prep with an easy-to-use platform that would finally make filing personal or business taxes as easy as ordering dinner on your smartphone in 2015. Taxfyle also offers robust B2B solutions – Taxfyle Outsourcing for CPA firms, and Worklayer for the enterprise segment. A Big Four accounting firm and a leading provider of consumer tax services are among Taxfyle's clients. In recent years, Taxfyle has entered into strategic partnerships with Bench Accounting and Freshbooks to bring a tax-filing component to the two leading bookkeeping platforms in North America.

"As we continue to grow and gain momentum, Taxfyle's mission remains the same -- transform the industry by changing the way employees interact with their clients and how their businesses operate daily. We will continue to do so as we grow our team and capabilities in the near future," said Taxfyle co-founder and CEO Richard Laviña.

"It's an honor for Taxfyle to be recognized by Inc. magazine for the second time among other prominent organizations in a year following unprecedented challenges across the globe. Last year provided more evidence that the market was looking for a change in the financial services sector for consumers, CPAs and EAs alike," said Michael Mouriz, co-founder and COO of Taxfyle.

"Over the past six years, we have disrupted the financial professional services industry by helping firms scale their headcount while also making those services more accessible to a broader spectrum of people. This recognition for the second time in a row speaks volumes to that," said Will Sahaditjan, Taxfyle co-founder and Chief Technology Officer.

PHOTO LINK

About Taxfyle

Taxfyle is shaping the future of work by retooling the world's multibillion-dollar professional services industry, changing how services are delivered and who they are performed by. Founded in 2015, Taxfyle transformed professional tax prep with an easy-to-use mobile platform heralded as "Uber for taxes." Today, we are leveraging the same industry expertise and technical ingenuity behind our consumer offering to alleviate the issues of an outdated sector. Through three verticals that serve individuals, small businesses and enterprise-level clientele, Taxfyle is committed to rebooting accounting and professional services for a modern era. For more information, visit our website: taxfyle.com .

Media Contact:

Nicole Martinez, Director of Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Taxfyle