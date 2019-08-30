For The 2nd Time, The Hennessey Group Appears on the Inc. 5000

MIDLAND, Texas, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National corporate housing provider, The Hennessey Group once again appears on Inc. 5000, a list compiled by Inc. Magazine of the nation's fastest-growing, private companies.

The 2019 feature marks the second appearance on the Inc. 5000 for The Hennessey Group after first making the prestigious list in 2016. Under the leadership of Kristi Hennessey, the company ranks 3280th after earning $8.8 million in revenue and growing 110 percent over the last year.

The Hennessey Group is receiving accolades from several sources for its growth in 2019. In addition to the inclusion on the Inc. 5000, the firm finds itself on The Silicon Review's list of the fastest-growing companies of 2019 as well.

Kristi Hennessey, chief executive officer and president, attributes the company's success as such, "Seeing The Hennessey Group on the Inc. 5000 for a second time is both exciting and humbling. Every day our team and I work tirelessly to surpass the expectations we place on ourselves in order to deliver the highest level of service for our clients. The satisfaction of our clients and the national recognition for our efforts continue to motivate us to grow and thrive year after year."

The Midland-based company caters to a wide range of clientele looking for affordable and high-quality short term housing solutions. After expanding into the Las Vegas metro-area in 2018, The Hennessey Group continues to set its sights on growth into new markets and additional offerings for its clients as 2019 concludes and 2020 begins.

About The Hennessey Group

The Hennessey Group provides short term living solutions for a variety of needs. The company works with clients from all over the world providing the luxury of a hotel with the comfort of one's own home. With 55+ locations in 10+ cities across the United States, the Hennessey Group is uniquely placed and is committed to providing top-notch, luxury service. For more information, visit www.thehennesseygroup.com.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contact:

Kristi Hennessey, President

432-695-6542

kristi@corp-rental.com

SOURCE The Hennessey Group

Related Links

https://www.thehennesseygroup.com

