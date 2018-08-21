For the 3rd Time, Car Keys Express Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2,881 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 142 Percent

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed that Car Keys Express is No. 2881 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It's an honor," said Car Keys Express Founder and Owner Mark Lanwehr. "Obviously, the larger the company grows, the more difficult it becomes to maintain the levels of growth necessary to qualify for such an award. That's why this year's award means even more to me than our previous rankings in 2016 and 2017. The fact we're able to maintain our growth trajectory is a direct result of the talent and drive of our team members."

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor-in-chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

Car Keys Express made its inaugural appearance on Inc. 5000 in 2016, debuting as the No. 9 fastest-growing company in Kentucky and ranking at No. 2,485 in the US. In 2017, the company was No. 2,864 in the rankings. More information about the company and its achievements can be found at www.CarKeysExpress.com.

About Car Keys Express



Car Keys Express is a global leader in automotive key development, creating products and solutions to streamline inventory and reduce costs for key professionals and retailers. Car Keys Express invented the world's first Universal Car Remote and Universal Car Keys and is the only company that manufactures aftermarket versions of modern car keys. Car Keys Express specializes in discount, on-site key replacement for businesses and consumers and is a global technology leader in key manufacturing. Car Care Express, a division of Car Keys Express, offers mobile vehicle reconditioning service for businesses and consumers. To learn more, visit www.CarKeysExpress.com.

Contact:



Sara Dunigan



800-557-3977



sdunigan@iKeyless.com

SOURCE Car Keys Express

Related Links

https://carkeysexpress.com

