For the 3rd Time, Clason Point Partners Inc. Appears on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Clason Point Partners Inc. ("CPP") is No. 3137 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, with a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 117%. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

"It's a very gratifying to see that the daily commitment of our team to provide excellent service and quality to our customers continues to translate into business success," says CPP President, Albert Cruz. "Our 'secret sauce' continues to be success through service excellence and our staff lives that vision every day for our customers. Making Inc.'s list for the 3rd time certainly validates that vision, but mostly it underscores the great work our technical, logistical and administrative support folks do in support of our customers."

CPP is an award-winning government services management company, focused on the delivery of standards based, best of breed solutions and services for our customers. CPP provides a wide range of services to both the commercial and government markets, including Information Technology, Logistics, Administrative and Acquisition Support. Through our exceptional team of skilled employees and technology partners, we can rapidly deploy teams of proven experts in a timely, professional and cost-effective manner. CPP has the focus and expertise to deliver "right-size" technical solutions across a wide array of technologies and platforms. https://www.cppgs.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. These companies had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum revenue for 2018 is $2 million.

