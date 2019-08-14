For the 3rd Time, Double A Labs Appears on the Inc. 5000, with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 194 Percent

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed Double A Labs is once again on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, representing the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"Being an entrepreneur is energizing and occasionally terrifying. This recognition is very rewarding because it confirms the hard work my team does every day to make our business a success," says Amber Allen, CEO. "Our clients bet on Double A Labs to bring their stories to life through immersive experiences and having this growth year-over-year reminds me that we are accomplishing that for them."

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About Double A Labs

Double A Labs is an award-winning experiential technology and marketing company that has generated over 3 billion impressions, 1,000's of immersive experiences for brands to reach fanatics of entertainment, gaming, esports, and emerging technologies. Double A Labs adapts the latest immersive technologies into custom-built solutions from their in-house engineering and creative studio to fit each clients' specific needs. Headquartered in Austin with Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and London offices. Learn more at doublealabs.com

