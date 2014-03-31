For the 3rd Time, Lexicon Health Takes Top Honors on Inc. Magazine's 37th Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine ranked Lexicon Health, a leader in the Health and Wellness industry, as No. 198 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most coveted ranking among the nation's entrepreneurial elite – its fastest-growing private companies. Lexicon Health boasted a staggering three-year growth of 2,250%, over four times the average growth for all companies on the list. This is the third consecutive year that Lexicon has made the top tier, the Inc. 500 list and will be featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands now.

New NativePath products for 2018

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It's an incredible honor to be featured on the Inc. 500 list for three years in a row. Our growth is a testament to our amazing team that works incredibly hard to provide value to our customers with outstanding health products. When your mission is to return people to their natural health and improve lives, it's both motivating and rewarding," said Scott Rewick, co-founder of Lexicon Health.

This year, Lexicon Health has expanded from digital wellness products to launching NativePath™, a proprietary line of nutritional supplements to complement their health programs. The transition from digital to physical products introduced a new frontier for founders Chris Clark and Scott Rewick, both 15-year veteran digital marketers with successful track records of building several multi-million-dollar businesses.

"Of course, the transition to physical nutritional products presents a host of new challenges like inventory and distribution, but we're really excited about NativePath™. It is a natural evolution for the company," Rewick added.

Lexicon Health, founded in 2012, started with digital programs for the Paleo Secret and Sitting Solution blogs written by holistic health experts and physical therapists, Chad and Brenda Walding, DPT's. This evolved into developing proprietary dietary supplements like Native Nutrients and Collagen Protein Powder for their customers - many of whom suffer from autoimmune diseases, food sensitivities, diabetes, and obesity.

The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 17 to 19, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas.

About Lexicon Health: A Health and Wellness company providing the latest innovative solutions related to health, diet, nutrition and exercise from top industry experts and leading practitioners. The Lexicon Health Family of Brands includes the NativePath™, Paleo Secret™, Sitting Solution™, The Fat Loss Accelerator™, Your Health 360™, the Anti-Inflammatory Cookbook™, and Cooking with Coconut™. For more information, please visit https://lexicondmg.com and https://deals.nativepath.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 500|5000

Methodology



The 2018 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 and 2017. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2014. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2017. (Since then, some companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2014 is $100,000; the minimum for 2017 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. For more, visit: http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media: Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

