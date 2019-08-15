For the 4th Time, Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 1950

"To simply say I am honored is an understatement. Our core mission is to provide the very best in early educational care to children in communities throughout the country. This award for growth is a true testament to our beliefs and the thousands of parents who have placed their trust in us," said Rochette Dahler, CEO.

"Our school leadership, dedicated early educators and staff proudly serve families and children each day. Little Sunshine's Playhouse aims to not only provide early learners the proper resources to grow, learn and develop, but also to provide the home-like, nurturing environment in which they are most inspired and comfortable to do so," said Brett Roubal, President.

Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool (LSP) has 21 preschools nationwide and maintains a reputation of unrivaled distinction in educational childcare. With a Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum and other unique services, LSP enables each child to develop their imagination and grow socially with the primary mission of helping students reach their full potential while providing parents peace of mind. For more information about LSP visit www.littlesunshine.com.

