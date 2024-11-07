For the 4th Time, Summit Medical Staffing Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 126 in 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Summit Medical Staffing ranks No. 126 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are honored to be part of the Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year," stated Bill Watts, CEO and founder of Summit Medical Staffing. "We are dedicated to creating a supportive work environment for our entire team and this is a Team Win! We believe that investing in their well-being and professional development is key to delivering exceptional service to our travelers. We have the best culture in the staffing business and our Summit family focuses to promote and exhibit this culture every day."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Even though the Healthcare travel industry continues to evolve, it is inspiring to see our company continue to be among the many amazing businesses that have won this award," said Cheree Watts, CFO. "Our team perseveres to make this happen and we are thankful to them, our travelers, and our customers for this incredible accomplishment."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

"Our travelers consist of a diverse group of skilled medical professionals, including Nurses, Allied and Therapy health specialists," stated COO, Pete Geldes. "At Summit, we take pride in our amazing talent pool, which allows us to meet the unique needs of healthcare organizations across the country."

Summit Medical Staffing was founded in 2014 and is based in Fremont, Nebraska. Summit is a Veteran and Employee-owned company that provides staffing resources to Healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics, nationwide. Located in the Midwest, Summit strives to provide a dedicated and attentive approach to medical staffing services for the employer and the employee. Our philosophy to connect, educate, consult and advocate resonates within the entire Summit team. Our travelers make us special; our focus and commitment to them makes us unique. For more information, visit www.summitmedstaff.com.

