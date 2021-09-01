For the 5th Consecutive Year, Patra Appears on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Patra, a leading technology-enabled services provider for the insurance industry, has made Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies for the fifth consecutive year. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Making the 2021 Inc. 5000 is a testament to our organization's focus and resilience to bring the best insurance services to the market year after year, even when facing incredible headwinds. Our team treats each of our 220 customers across over 490 offices nationwide as family, and we care deeply about their ongoing success," says John Simpson, CEO and Founder of Patra. "This last year has been incredibly challenging, and I couldn't be prouder of every employee at Patra in achieving this honor."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved exceptionally resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Patra

Patra is a leading provider of technology-enabled services to the insurance industry. Patra's global experts' team allows brokers, MGAs, wholesalers, and carriers to capture the Patra Advantage – profitable growth and organizational value. Patra powers insurance processes by optimizing the application of people and technology, supporting insurance organizations as they sell, deliver, and manage policies and customers. Patra is also a founding member of the InsurConneXtions Alliance, representing leaders across insurance technology, brokerage, wholesale, and specialty insurance, representing over $50 Billion in Insurance premiums.

For more information, visit patracorp.com or follow us @Patracorp on Twitter and LinkedIn.

