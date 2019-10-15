For the 5th Year in a Row, DIGITALSPEC Appears on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the U.S.

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DIGITALSPEC, LLC (DSPEC) is excited to showcase it's fifth year making an appearance on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.



Inc. magazine revealed DIGITALSPEC ranks No. 1436 on their annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.



DIGITALSPEC is honored to be joined by nearly 300 Virginia Corporations. Dr. Charles Dadoo, CEO of DSPEC remarked, "A fifth-year appearance on the Inc. 5000 List establishes DIGITALSPEC as a powerhouse in the industry. This prestigious recognition is a result of the hard work and dedication of our team members and successful achievements DIGITALSPEC continues to provide for all our clients. It is humbling to create opportunity and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."



Since 2015, DIGITALSPEC has consistently ranked in the top 30% nationally, providing a testament to the success of the executive leadership and longevity of client accomplishments. "DIGITALSPEC is an established company that has evolved at a swift pace, powered by our innovative technology and dedicated employees, we are honored to qualify for the fifth consecutive year and we will ensure to keep the energy going," said Vishal Dadoo, President of DSPEC.



"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed different paths to success," says Inc. editor-in-chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."



Rounding out 2019, DIGITALSPEC ranks #27 by Washington Technology as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing, small businesses in the government market, ranks #21 of the Fastest-Growing Companies in Virginia by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, and is recognized as one of the 75 Fastest-Growing Companies in Greater Washington by the Washington Business Journal.



About DIGITALSPEC, LLC

DIGITALSPEC, LLC. (DSPEC), a leading information technology and consulting firm, is an SBA-certified 8(a), CMMI Level 3-Compliant, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000:2011, ISO 27001:2013 certified corporation founded in 2005 and headquartered in Fairfax, VA, with metropolitan offices in Arlington, VA supporting federal and commercial clients nationally (Boyers, PA, Huntsville, AL, and Colorado Springs and Denver, CO) and throughout the greater Washington, DC area.



DIGITALSPEC provides solutions and services to work collaboratively with clients to elevate them through innovation, solutions based on proven methodologies, and performance-driven results. For more information, please contact us at 703-626-7445, 443-818-2736 or at info@digitalspec.net.

