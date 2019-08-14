For the 6th Consecutive Time, EnableComp Appears on the Inc. 5000 List

"Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied over the years to the Inc. 5000 list, only a fraction makes it more than once, so to appear on it six times in a row is a special honor," said David Jones, President and CEO of EnableComp. "It's an honor so extraordinary that only a mere three percent of companies have made the list six times. We continue to be recognized for this outstanding achievement because of the dedication of our team and the value they consistently provide for our clients. I am grateful to work around such an inspiring team every single day."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

Contact

Ally Conner

aconner@enablecomp.com

(615) 791-4300

About EnableComp

EnableComp is the full-service provider of complex claims revenue solutions. We manage the entire life of a claim from verifying the payer to sending the bill electronically via our proprietary e-billing platform to appealing any underpayments. We partner with over 800 healthcare providers to maximize their complex claims reimbursement by having the best people, processes, products and performance.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE EnableComp