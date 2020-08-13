For the 6th Time, BioPoint Inc. Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2867 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 138.73%

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that BioPoint Inc. is No. 2867 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Our growth is a testament to the dedication of our amazing colleagues, our network of best-in-class life science consultants, and our customers that continue to place their trust in us to help deliver life changing treatments to patients around the world...including medicines targeting the Covid-19 virus," said Tony Pasquarosa, Vice President of Delivery Services.

"We've chosen to remain specialized in the Pharmaceutical and Biotech industries where we are always refining our services. This focused approach coupled with our high-touch engagement model allows us to 'stand in our client's shoes' and ultimately provide timely, high-quality consulting and workforce solutions. This ranking is further validation of the core principles and methodologies that have guided us over the past ten years," said Reginald Colas, Director of Delivery Services.

"It is so rewarding to see the majority of our growth come from referrals and to be considered a best-in-class organization by our Life Science partners."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 18.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, BioPoint is a life sciences consulting company focused on accelerating all aspects of drug development and ensuring compliance at a global level. Areas of expertise are pharmacovigilance, drug safety and risk management, regulatory affairs, market access, and clinical operations and biometrics.

