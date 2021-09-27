For the 6th Time, Christmas Central Appears on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S.

CHEEKTOWGA, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has revealed that Christmas Central is ranked No. 3650 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Christmas Central ranks 198 in New York state, 143 in the Retail sector, and 5 in Buffalo for 2021. This is the 6th time Christmas Central has been named to this prestigious list.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges.

"Our industry faced tremendous challenges over the past year," said Nathan Gordon, President of Christmas Central. "This distinction is truly an honor and testament to our team's commitment to our strategic vision and customer satisfaction."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Christmas Central

Christmas Central is a division of Gordon Companies., a family owned-and-operated business for over 40 years. Christmas Central was established in 2004. It features thousands of unique Christmas decorations, artificial Christmas trees, seasonal and home décor, pool supplies, and more. Shop christmascentral.com.

