For the 6th Time, Freeit Data Solutions Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2,422 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 171 Percent

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Freeit Data Solutions is No. 2,422 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are thrilled to be listed on the Inc. 5000 list for the 6th year," said Wayne Orchid, President and CEO, Freeit Data Solutions. "Our devotion to providing customers with end-to-end white-glove service is the secret to our success!"

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 18.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About Freeit Data Solutions:

Founded in 2010, Freeit Data Solutions is an Austin-based IT services and solutions company that designs and deploys data center solutions for mid-large sized companies, enabling them to better manage and protect their data.

For more information, visit www.freeitdata.com

SOURCE Freeit Data Solutions Inc

Related Links

www.freeitdata.com

