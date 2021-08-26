For the 6th Time, TA Digital Appears on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Inc. magazine revealed that TA Digital is No. 2,854 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are thrilled to be honored on the prestigious list of America's fastest-growing companies for the third consecutive year. This year's recognition is particularly special to us because we had to rework our plans mid-year and quickly adapt to the unforeseen business challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This accomplishment could not have happened without the help of our dedicated employees, loyal customers, and supportive partners. We are looking forward to a much stronger growth in the coming years, as we see a huge demand for our broad set of digital transformation services as well as our products such as SearchBoost.ai." says Rajiv Rohmetra, CEO, TA Digital.

Over the past few years, TA Digital has grown exponentially, as they have evolved from a software implementer to a full-fledged customer experience agency with expertise in Strategy, Experience, Data, Marketing, Commerce, and Managed Services. TA Digital entered the predictive search space, by launching its first cognitive search solution, SearchBoost.ai.

TA Digital also holds the unique distinction of being the first Adobe partner to earn 8 specializations across the entire Adobe Experience Cloud. Leveraging their expertise in Adobe, Acquia, SAP, Salesforce, and other partner technologies, TA Digital has created innovative solutions and exchange tools like TA Digital Ascent, SAP Nexus, CommerceFactory, and CMS Bridge.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. He further stated, "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About TA Digital

TA Digital is the only global boutique agency that delivers the "best of both worlds" to clients seeking to achieve organizational success through digital transformation. Unlike smaller, regional agencies that lack the ability to scale or large organizations that succumb to a quantity-over-quality approach, we offer resource diversity while also providing meticulous attention to the details that enable strategic success.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity, and exponential return on investment; by melding exceptional user experience and data-driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we enable digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies we set into motion. We are known as a global leader that assists marketing and technology executives in understanding the digital ecosystem while identifying cultural and operational gaps within their business – ultimately ushering organizations toward a more mature model and profitable digital landscape.

Recognized in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020, and 2021 Inc. 5000 list as one of the most successful technology companies in the United States, TA Digital is pleased also to share high-level strategic partnerships with world class digital experience platform companies like Adobe, Acquia, SAP, and Salesforce and possess global partnerships with industry leaders such as commercetools, Sitecore, Episerver, Elastic Path, BigCommerce, AWS, Azure and Coveo.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

