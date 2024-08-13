For the 7th Time, Contracting Resources Group Makes the Inc. 5000

Contracting Resources Group Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in America for the 7th Time, Celebrating a Legacy of Success

BALTIMORE, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contracting Resources Group (CRG) proudly announces its 7th appearance on the Inc. 5000 list, celebrating its ongoing success as a premier provider of professional services to government agencies. This prestigious recognition underscores the company's sustained growth and unwavering commitment to supporting critical missions for the U.S. Department of Defense and civilian agencies.

The Inc. 5000 is the most esteemed ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list offers a data-driven perspective on the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Inc. magazine revealed today that CRG ranks No. 2551 on the 2024 list.

CRG's expansion has been fueled by its ability to deliver innovative, mission-critical solutions that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of government operations. This inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list underscores CRG's position as a leader in the government contracting industry. According to CRG's President, Dr. Moira Rivera, "the company's focus on employee development, customer satisfaction, and continuous innovation has been instrumental to its sustained success."

Under the leadership of CEO Dina DiPalo, CRG has consistently demonstrated remarkable progress and strategic vision. "Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the 7th time is a significant milestone for CRG," said DiPalo. "We are truly operating at a high level now. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and the trust of our customers. We are energized and remain committed to driving further growth, exploring new opportunities, and maintaining our reputation for high performance. CRG Strong!"

About Contracting Resources Group (CRG)

Contracting Resources Group (CRG) is a leading provider of comprehensive professional services tailored to the unique needs of the Department of Defense and civilian agencies. Since its founding in 2002, CRG has built a reputation for excellence by specializing in performance improvement, digital transformation, tactical acquisition planning, and strategic communications. With a relentless focus on delivering exceptional value and innovation, CRG is driven by a team of highly skilled professionals who are dedicated to exceeding client expectations and advancing mission-critical objectives.

