For the 9th Time Lexitas Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 4136 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 109%

Lexitas

16 Aug, 2023, 10:03 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Lexitas is No. 4136 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

It is a special honor to have achieved an Inc. 5000 ranking for the 9th year in a row," says Gary Buckland, CEO of Lexitas. "Our consistent growth is a testament to our exceptional, dedicated employees and service providers. This honor belongs to them and their continued focus and execution on customer service and excellence, while creating a culture of teamwork and support. Our customers validate that we are performing and providing services at a level they expect. This kind of growth and success doesn't just happen. It takes hard work, dedication and passion every day and making this list for the 9th time is proof of our employees' determination."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal and corporate support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

