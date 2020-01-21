For The Biome Secures Financing from Vermont-Based Family Office, JHCapital

DUMMERSTON, Vt., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For The Biome, the Vermont-based wellness and skincare company launched last year by Paul and Barbi Schulick, has announced a partnership with the JHCapital family office of Jim Crook and Allison Maino. With over 35 years of leadership experience and a strong track record of growing companies in Vermont and beyond, Mr. Crook is the former CEO of IDX Systems Corporation and plays lead governance roles in Aspenti Health, DealerPolicy, RCxRules, MediRevv and Greensea Systems, among others.

The Schulicks are the acclaimed natural products industry leaders who originally founded the iconic New Chapter supplement company in 1982, which was acquired by Procter & Gamble seven years ago. They left P&G last year to launch their latest venture, For The Biome, which they are positioning to impact the wellness/skincare space in the same way that New Chapter led the natural products industry.

"Really smart people with a really good idea and the proven experience of scaling a business makes investment decisions easy," said Mr. Crook. "Barbi, Paul and Kelli are those people. In addition, and very importantly, our respective approaches to building companies by always putting the customer first and treating our team members with dignity and respect, are principles that both JHCapital and For The Biome share."

"We simply could not be happier," added Barbi Schulick. "Finding values-aligned partners was an imperative for us, and the opportunity to work with Jim and Allison is a dream come true."

Mr. Crook's daughter and partner, Allison Maino, spent her career in advertising and sponsorship sales and recently joined their family office. "Paul Schulick's dedication to sourcing the most valued organic ingredients and creating pure products free from preservatives and toxins struck me as unparalleled in today's crowded and 'greenwashed' wellness/skincare category," she said. "I'm confident his innovations will be recognized and embraced by consumers."

Trendsetting Master Herbalist Paul Schulick calls his new line Sentient Skincare™. "I've formulated our products to deliver a sensually exceptional experience by maximizing communication between our skin, now recognized as the 'third brain,' and the microbiome. We're using our time-tested formulation philosophy to create the next chapter in healthy skin care and unite inner and outer beauty."

For The Biome President, Kelli Rooney Hanzalik says of the new partnership, "Jim and Allison's support and strategic expertise will enable our mission to grow quickly and flourish." Ms. Hanzalik was a key player in New Chapter's corporate management team, who, along with the Schulicks, spurred the company's growth that ultimately led to its acquisition by Procter & Gamble in 2012.

For The Biome will introduce its premier 100% bioactive, Sentient Skincare product line in the first weeks of 2020: Empower Powder 2-in-1 Cleanser/Mask, Invigorate Powder Mask, Soothe Powder Cleanser, Restore Essence Spray, Adapt Essence Spray, Shield Face Serum, and Awaken Eye Serum. Upcoming for summer of 2020, Schulick and team are planning a return to the supplement category with his next generation signature innovations. For more information, visit www.forthebiome.com.

Media Contact: Dean Draznin Communications

dean@drazninpr.com 641-472-2257

SOURCE For The Biome

Related Links

https://forthebiome.com

