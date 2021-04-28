For The Children Partners with Serta, Relief Bed to Give Foster Children a Good Night's Sleep

TEMECULA, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For The Children, the non-profit that promotes physical, emotional and spiritual healing through intervention programs, education and advocacy for children who've experienced family-induced childhood trauma, announced today that they will host the first in a series of Bed Builds in partnership with Serta and Relief Bed for 50 foster children in need on May 1 in Temecula, CA.

A material object that is transformational for a child's wellbeing, beds represent so much more than a piece of furniture. A foster child's lack of sleep can result in the inability to pay attention, a decreased appetite and hinder the forming of healthy social relationships, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health and safety codes require a child to have their own bed, yet many simply do not. For The Children, Serta and Relief Bed have identified that a good night's sleep is a critical but often overlooked aspect of daily life that they are able to make an impact on.

To that end, For The Children will host the first of several COVID-19 compliant Bed Build events this month, with collaboration support from Relief Bed, a nonprofit organization that provides beds to impoverished people and disaster victims around the world. Serta, the mattress brand dedicated to superior comfort for all, will provide 50 mattresses to complete the bed setup. In partnership with CarePortal, For The Children will identify 50 children in the region in need of a new bed and will distribute the completed bed frame and mattress sets to families following the event. The event will take place at 9am on May 1 at Crossroads Church, 26090 Ynez Rd. Suite A Temecula, CA 92592.

This event marks the fourth time Serta and Relief Bed have partnered, most notably following the launch of the "Stay Home, Send Beds" program which facilitated bed donations for hospitals and temporary medical facilities nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About For The Children

For more than 30 years, For The Children has recognized that family-induced childhood trauma has resulted in intergenerational cycles of harm/damage for children, families and societies. Our network of over 20,000 vetted and trained volunteers intervene in the lives of children that have been neglected, abused and abandoned through advocacy, summer camps and yearlong mentoring programs. With over 150 million orphaned children around the world, and that number only rising, our more than 240 chapters across the globe are equipped to improve life outcomes and transform their communities.

About Relief Bed

Relief Bed International provides strategically built beds to homeless shelters in the United States and to disaster relief victims in emerging countries through their network of international relief partners around the world. For more information and how to partner with Relief Bed International, please visit www.reliefbed.com

About Serta

A champion of comfort for all, Serta, Inc. ("Serta"), through its licensees, has pioneered sleep innovation for more than 90 years, bringing quality products to over 150 countries worldwide. From Perfect Sleeper® to iComfort®, Serta's award-winning mattress collections are are designed to provide superior comfort through support and breathability. In addition to the consumer-facing business, Serta is a leading provider of beds in the hospitality industry, including several of the world's largest hotel chains. The brand's mascot, the Serta Sheep, has garnered numerous advertising accolades, including Madison Avenue Icon of the Year, and remains the face of the company today. For more information, visit Serta.com.

