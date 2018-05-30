For the Father Who Has Everything: Help Him "Fix His Slice" With AMPD Golf Performance App

DALLAS, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the Dad who has everything, give him a gift that he will use all year long, changing the shape of his golf game forever: a Slice Prevention Mobile Training Program, AMPD Golf Performance, the leader in the Golf Fitness Industry, is introducing a Play Better, Four-Week Fix Your Slice program to improve player movement, curing deficiencies in the body that lead to poor technique. The result? A game-changer.

Damon Goddard, Director of Performance at AMPD Golf Performance, and famed fitness coach who was just named as one of Golf Digest's 2017-2018 50 Best Golf-Fitness Professionals, says, "Many golfers suffer from improper swing patterns that can cause a slice. Unfortunately, most golfers only have access to swing tips or drills to improve ball flight, but never actually address the cause of the problem. At AMPD, we build fitness routines paired with swing tips to specifically improve your body and your swing. This unified approach allows you to play your best golf without putting band-aids on the problem. We call this, training with intelligence."

AMPD's Play Better, Four-Week Fix Your Slice program is available for download. Included in the $49 program are:

4 weeks of Slice Prevention Programming

Exercises specifically chosen to square your club face at impact

Swing and body drills to increase lag and swing speed

Video demonstrations by Golf Digest Top-50 Golf Fitness Professional Damon Goddard

Swing drills by Golf Magazine Top-50 Instructor Tim Mahoney

About AMPD Golf Performance:

AMPD Golf Performance was born from a passion to utilize the platform built for developing athletic golf champions through implementation of innovation and technology to elevate the ceiling of athletes from novice to pro alike. AMPD's technology produces dynamic golf-athletes more efficient and effective, using data and research to constantly improve the way we innovate. For more information, visit www.ampdgolfperformance.com

