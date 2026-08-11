For the Fifth Consecutive Year, LeanDNA Earns a Place on the Inc. 5000, a Distinction Achieved by Fewer Than 1% of Honorees

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanDNA, a leading intelligent supply chain execution platform, today announced it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the fifth year in a row.

The five-peat places LeanDNA in rare company. Since the Inc. 5000 launched in 1982, fewer than 1% of all honorees have earned a spot five years running. This is a bar that requires compounding growth through shifting markets, supply chain shocks, and economic headwinds.

"Making this list once is a milestone; making it five years in a row is extraordinary. It reflects the trust manufacturers continue to place in LeanDNA to turn inventory chaos into on-time delivery, quarter after quarter," said Andy Ellenthal, CEO of LeanDNA. "The company's growth can be traced directly to the meaningful impact that APEX makes on key business outcomes, helping teams cut shortages, reduce excess, and boost on-time delivery."

LeanDNA's run on the Inc. 5000 tracks a multi-year growth story: the company first earned a place on the 2022 list, returning in 2023, 2024, and 2025. Each appearance reflects continued expansion across aerospace, automotive, industrial, semiconductor, and medical device manufacturing.

The Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies are ranked by three-year revenue growth among independent, privately held, U.S.-based companies; the list remains one of the most competitive benchmarks of entrepreneurial success in the country. Earning a place even once is difficult; repeat appearances are progressively rarer.

About LeanDNA

LeanDNA powers the world's discrete manufacturing with a single source of truth for factory-first supply planning and inventory optimization. APEX, the AI-powered expert execution platform from LeanDNA, transforms manufacturing complexity into a competitive advantage through AI-driven supply chain insights, recommendations, and actions. APEX transforms data and expertise into optimized decisions and actionability, enabling supply chain teams to improve on-time delivery and working capital levels by gaining visibility into current and incoming materials, taking action based on inventory criticality, real-time collaboration with suppliers, and tracking progress toward inventory optimization goals. Learn more at LeanDNA.com.

SOURCE LeanDNA Inc