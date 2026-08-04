LeanDNA Names Lindsey Brown Vice President of Customer Success

Enterprise customer success leader joins from Zello and AlertMedia; longtime LeanDNA leader Daniel Taylor steps into newly created role of Vice President, Solutions & Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanDNA, a leading intelligent supply chain execution platform, today announced the appointment of Lindsey Brown as Vice President of Customer Success. The addition strengthens LeanDNA's commitment to helping the world's most complex manufacturers turn supply chain data into measurable business results. In tandem, the company has named longtime leader Daniel Taylor to the newly created role of Vice President, Solutions & Services.

Brown brings more than a decade of enterprise customer success leadership to LeanDNA. She joins from Zello, where she served as Vice President of Customer Success, and previously held customer success leadership roles at AlertMedia, scaling teams and building the practices that help fast-growing software companies deliver measurable value to their customers. Based in Austin, she will lead LeanDNA's global customer success organization, partnering with manufacturers to accelerate adoption and deepen the impact of every engagement.

"Lindsey joins us at a pivotal moment of growth. Her track record of building customer-obsessed teams and delivering meaningful outcomes is exactly what our customers deserve as we scale. At the same time, Daniel's move into Solutions & Services reflects the natural evolution of how we show up for the manufacturers we serve. Together, these leaders position us to help customers realize value faster than ever."

— Andy Ellenthal, Chief Executive Officer, LeanDNA

"Every experience in my career has reinforced my passion for helping customers achieve meaningful outcomes and building teams that make a lasting impact. I'm energized to partner with the talented team at LeanDNA as we continue helping manufacturers optimize their supply chains and drive business results. This is a customer-focused, innovative organization, and I couldn't be more excited for what's ahead."

— Lindsey Brown, Vice President of Customer Success, LeanDNA

Brown's arrival coincides with the expansion of LeanDNA's customer-facing organization. Daniel Taylor, who has helped build the company from its earliest days over the past twelve years, steps into the newly created role of Vice President, Solutions & Services. Taylor—named a 2025 "Pros to Know" honoree by Supply & Demand Chain Executive for his leadership in building LeanDNA's global customer success operations—will now unify solutioning, customer education, and professional services under one banner. This is designed to shorten time-to-value and turn LeanDNA's domain and technical expertise into a durable competitive advantage for the manufacturers it serves.

"We're building an organization designed to help customers realize value faster and turn our collective expertise into a real competitive advantage. Winning in any complex enterprise environment is a team sport, and we have a phenomenal team that I'm excited to keep building. This newly created role is a natural progression of how we show up for our customers."

— Daniel Taylor, Vice President, Solutions & Services, LeanDNA

The appointments come amid a period of rapid growth for LeanDNA. In October 2025, the company secured a strategic growth investment from Accel-KKR to accelerate platform innovation and expand its global market reach, and it earned a place (for the fourth consecutive year) on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Over the two years, LeanDNA has significantly deepened its leadership bench—including the appointment of Andy Ellenthal as Chief Executive Officer and new leaders across engineering and product—as it scales to meet accelerating demand among the world's most complex manufacturers.

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About LeanDNA

LeanDNA powers the world's discrete manufacturing with a single source of truth for factory-first supply planning and inventory optimization. APEX, the AI-powered expert execution platform from LeanDNA, transforms manufacturing complexity into a competitive advantage through AI-driven supply chain insights, recommendations, and actions. APEX transforms data and expertise into optimized decisions and actionability, enabling supply chain teams to improve on-time delivery and working capital levels by gaining visibility into current and incoming materials, taking action based on inventory criticality, real-time collaboration with suppliers, and tracking progress toward inventory optimization goals. Learn more at LeanDNA.com.

SOURCE LeanDNA Inc