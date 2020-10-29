For the First Time, Caribbean Countries Lead in US Tourism Destinations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Border closures and travel restrictions have drastically changed where Americans are traveling, with the majority heading south to the Caribbean.

Travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, reveals which countries have taken over the list of popular destinations following COVID-19.

US Travelers Flock to Caribbean Destinations

Squaremouth's list of top destinations was historically ruled by European countries which have since closed their borders, leading to a significant shift in traveler behavior.

Islands in the Caribbean now comprise half of the top 10 destinations of American travelers.

Top 10 Destinations Year-Over-Year Change United States + 319% Mexico + 46% Canada - 43% United Kingdom - 56% Turks and Caicos + 303% The Bahamas - 32% US Virgin Islands + 207% Jamaica + 27% Israel - 50% Aruba + 2%

Never-Before-Seen Destinations Top the Charts

Turks and Caicos, US Virgin Islands, Jamaica, and Aruba have never before been among the most popular destinations.

Prior to COVID-19, The Bahamas and Costa Rica were the only Caribbean countries to ever make the top 10 list.

Turks and Caicos Surpasses The Bahamas in Popularity

Turks and Caicos is the fastest-growing international destination, making it the fifth most popular destination overall, up from 60th in 2019.

While The Bahamas have been a popular destination for the past decade, it was surpassed by Turks and Caicos following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Methodology: Data is based on all travel insurance policies purchased through Squaremouth.com between March 12 – October 19, 2020, for all future travel. Statistics reflect year-over-year changes unless otherwise noted.

