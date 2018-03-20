For The First Time Ever, Ace Calls On Consumers To Create The Next Color Of The Year

"At Ace, we pride ourselves on being both a helpful and inspirational resource for those tackling paint projects by offering the colors they want, the best brands of paint, a wide selection of everything they need to complete their project, and the helpful service to get it done right," said Julie Elrod, Paint Business Manager for Ace Hardware Corporation. "And now, for the first time, we're giving consumers the chance to create and name Ace's Color of the Year, which will allow us to interact with them in a whole new way, both locally and nationally. We're excited to have our neighbors create custom colors they would want to see in their own homes."

During the Neighborhood Paint Party, taking place in participating Ace stores across the nation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 24th, consumers will be encouraged to mix, create and name their own unique paint color for a chance to be entered into Ace's Color of the Year Contest. The top twenty-five Ace Color of the Year finalists will be posted on Ace's social channels for a nationwide consumer vote starting on May 30th. The color and name combination with the most votes will be deemed Ace's 2019 Color of the Year, and the creator will receive a $1,000 Ace Gift Card. The top six finalists will also receive a $250 Ace Gift Card.** Consumers can also create and name their color online to enter the Color of the Year Contest at http://thepaintstudio.com/color-of-the-year/.

The Neighborhood Paint Party will captivate consumers by engaging all five senses using colorful in-store visuals, color-inspired music, food and beverages to inspire and encourage consumers to interact with paint and color in a new and exciting way. In addition to mixing your own color, attendees will also be able to watch paint project demonstrations and take advantage of great deals like the Buy One, Get One Free** sale on exclusive Ace and Valspar paints.

Trusted Ace associates have a well-earned reputation of providing helpful services and products for their customers. Last year, Ace launched the Extra Mile Promise***, a guarantee that Ace has the expert advice and supplies needed to help consumers successfully tackle any paint project with just one trip to the store or delivery is free. The Color of the Year Contest and nationwide Neighborhood Paint Parties are further extensions of Ace's Extra Mile Promise and its commitment to helping consumers complete their paint projects successfully.

*No purchase necessary. In-store contests are available at, and are sponsored by, participating local Ace retailers. In-store contests begin at 11 a.m. local time on 3/24/18, and end at 2 p.m. or when 100 entries are received, whichever occurs first. Open only to legal U.S. residents, 21+. Void where prohibited. One winner per participating retailer will receive a local prize and the winner's paint color/name will be entered into a national Ace Hardware Corporation contest to determine the national Ace Color of the Year. Subject to official rules posted in store and online at http://thepaintstudio.com/color-of-the-year/.

**Ace's Buy One, Get One Free (BOGO) paint offer will be available on all gallons of Valspar® Optimus, Valspar® Aspire, Clark+Kensington® and Royal® interior and exterior paint. Gallons only. Limit two free gallons total. Okay to mix and match brands. Offer valid at participating stores from March 21st through March 26th. Discounted item must be of equal or lesser value. While supplies last. See store for details.

***The Extra Mile Promise applies to all brands of paint and paint supplies available at Ace, and is only applicable with the original paint purchase receipt showing the purchase of minimum of one gallon of paint. Please visit www.acehardware.com/extramilepromise/guarantee for complete guarantee terms and conditions.

About Ace Hardware

For more than 90 years, Ace Hardware has been known as the place with the helpful hardware folks in thousands of neighborhoods across America, providing customers with a more personal kind of helpful. In 2017, Ace ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Home Improvement Retail Stores, Eleven Years in a Row," according to J.D. Power. With more than 5,000 hardware stores locally owned and operated across the globe, Ace is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and also have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Its retailers' stores are located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and approximately 55 countries. For more information on Ace, visit acehardware.com or the company newsroom at newsroom.acehardware.com.

