For The First Time Ever, Alta Langa DOCG Brings Piedmont's Metodo Classico to NYC

Italy's first traditional-method sparkling wine denomination arrives in New York with 27 producers for a B2B walk-around tasting, seminars at Eataly Downtown, and a cocktail party at Terroir

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consorzio Alta Langa will host its first-ever walk-around tasting in the United States on March 10, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Eataly Downtown in New York City. The B2B tasting will bring together 27 producers from this refined sparkling wine region in Piedmont, Italy, for a landmark introduction to the U.S. market.

Alta Langa DOCG is Italy's first traditional-method sparkling wine designation, with origins dating back to the mid-19th century. Produced in the historic hills of southern Piedmont, these Metodo Classico wines, made from Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, are always vintage and aged a minimum of 30 months on the lees, resulting in structured, elegant wines with notable aging potential.

The walk-around tasting will be complemented by two educational seminar sessions titled "Alta Langa DOCG: Long Heritage and Ancient Soils Shaping a Great Metodo Classico." The seminars will explore the historical roots of Alta Langa, its unique growing area, and the elements that distinguish its wines within the landscape of traditional-method sparkling wines. Seminars will be hosted by Juliana Colangelo, wine marketing leader and host of Italian Wine Podcast, alongside a panel of Consorzio representatives and producers.

As international interest continues to grow for terroir-driven sparkling wines, Alta Langa DOCG remains a small-production, under-the-radar denomination with strong relevance for today's market. Its focus on vintage expression, extended aging, and origin-driven identity makes it a compelling proposition for trade professionals seeking authenticity and distinction.

"Bringing Alta Langa DOCG to New York for the first time is an important milestone for our denomination," says Giovanni Minetti, President of the Consorzio Alta Langa. "This event allows us to share the history, the territory, and the collective work of our producers, and to present Alta Langa as a true expression of Metodo Classico rooted in time and place."

The New York program will begin with a cocktail reception on March 9, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at one of the city's most prestigious wine bars, Terroir. Open to sommeliers, media, and wine directors, the evening will offer a convivial yet informal setting for tasting, conversation, and discovery ahead of the main event the following day. This intimate gathering provides a unique opportunity to meet the producers behind Alta Langa and explore the distinctive character and elegance that define these exceptional wines.

Participating Wineries:

Agricola Brandini, Agricola TT, Banfi, Bava, Bera, Borgo Maragliano, Casa E. di Mirafiore, Coppo, Cuvage, Deltetto 1953, Enrico Serafino, Ettore Germano, Fontanafredda, Giuseppe Contratto, La Fusina, Marcalberto, Marco Capra, Marziano Abbona, Mauro Sebaste, Nada Giuseppe, Pecchenino, Tenuta Carretta, Tenuta Il Falchetto, Tenuta Langasco, Tenuta Rocca, Terrabianca, Vite Colte.

About Consorzio Alta Langa

The Consortium was founded on the 15th of June 2001 in Asti, following more than ten years of research and studies on the area's aptitude. It aims to gather vine growers and wine-makers involved in developing a wine, a denomination, and a territory. All bound by a great bet: the production of a sparkling traditional method wine that won't be ready before six years from the planting of the vineyard, and for this reason must necessarily be promoted and protected.

The role of the Consortium is to serve as the guarantor of the product specification and promoter of the "Alta Langa" Protected Designation of Origin.

KEY FIGURES – THE CONSORZIO AND ALTA LANGA DOCG

Over 100 producer wineries are associated with the Consortium

500 hectares of vineyards across the provinces of Alessandria, Asti and Cuneo

The "Alta Langa vineyard" is cultivated approximately 2/3 Pinot Noir and 1/3 Chardonnay

3,500,000 potential bottles from the 2025 harvest (not released to the market before autumn 2028)

Domestic market: 85%

Export market: 15%

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine and spirits brands, and has long-established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on "closing the loop" between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. http://www.colangelopr.com

