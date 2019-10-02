For the first time ever, lawyers and professionals are mapping bi-lateral Principle of Reciprocity cases determining ethical global growth

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. and BEIJING, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reciprocity Project Inauguration

For the first time ever, lawyers and professionals from across the Americas, Asia and EMEA are identifying, tracking and publishing Principle of Reciprocity (PoR) judgments from their respective legal jurisdictions; mapping the emerging legal ecosystem of international courts with established Principle of Reciprocity precedents. Where bi-lateral PoR case law exists, domestic businesses are strengthened internationally with the Principle of Reciprocity underpinning their foreign investments, contracts and disputes.

International Respect, Comity and Reciprocity are increasingly revealing themselves across international courts with a growing number of rulings by domestic judges recognizing and enforcing foreign court judgments using the legal construct, "Principle of Reciprocity". Recognizing the Principle of Reciprocity (PoR) and its' bi-lateral cross border growth across international civil/common jurisdictions is the Reciprocity Project.

"Our goal is to shine a light on the growth, potential and necessity of domestic courts in leading cross border reciprocity through the use of its' domestic laws and the internationally, universally accepted legal construct Principle of Reciprocity," stated Todd King, Curator of the Reciprocity Project. "A worthy mission, the Reciprocity Project welcomes everyone in position to contribute their domestic jurisdictional view(s) on the Principle of Reciprocity along with any court case citation(s) revealing defacto PoR equity in your jurisdiction today. In return, you will significantly contribute to our common good, advance your jurisdiction and be internationally recognized as a 'Friend of the Reciprocity Project.'"

The Reciprocity Project is a volunteer organization relying on expert lawyers/professionals from corporations and law firms. Contributing experts become a "Friend of the Reciprocity Project". Your domestic jurisdictional insights are published and integrated into a global PoR Equity Map, relied upon by corporations and counsel in assessing changing international legal risks relative to enforcing and collecting domestic judgments in foreign markets.

