For the First Time Ever, the OREO Brand Lets Fans Determine Which of Three New Flavors Returns in "Twist, Lick, Vote" Campaign

Fans nationwide can taste limited-edition OREO Banana Pudding Cookies, OREO Deep Fried Cookies or OREO Chicken & Waffles Cookies starting on Aug. 24, voting to secure their favorite's official 2027 comeback.

The sweet details:

Starting on Aug. 24, fans across the U.S. can grab the highly anticipated OREO Banana Pudding, OREO Deep Fried and OREO Chicken & Waffles Cookies at retailers nationwide (with presale and TikTok Shop availability starting on Aug. 17 at OREO.com/UnwrapTheCollab and on SnackWorks' TikTok Shop storefront ).

The OREO brand is handing the keys to the cookie aisle to the public. Consumers can taste the three new releases and cast their official vote at OREO.com/twist-lick-vote to decide which distinct flavor secures a nationwide retail comeback in 2027.

The voting period runs from Aug. 17-Oct. 12, and the winning flavor will be crowned on Oct. 13. Every eligible vote submitted automatically enters fans into an exclusive sweepstakes to win a year's supply of original OREO cookies*.

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all OREO cookie superfans: the OREO brand is turning over the keys to the cookie vault. In its boldest taste-testing challenge to date, the OREO brand, MILK'S FAVORITE COOKIE®, is launching its most playful flavor showdown yet by dropping three new limited-edition flavors at once across the United States: OREO Banana Pudding Cookies, OREO Deep Fried Cookies and OREO Chicken & Waffles Cookies.

Twist, Lick and Vote for Your Favorite Flavor: OREO Banana Pudding Cookies, OREO Chicken & Waffles Cookies and OREO Deep Fried Cookies

To make this launch even sweeter, the OREO brand is engaging fans directly to give OREO cookie lovers across the U.S. the ultimate power to decide the future of the cookie aisle.

"For decades, our consumers have supported our wildest, most creative flavor endeavors, and now we want to elevate that relationship from a simple product drop into a dynamic, two-way conversation," said Matt Foley, Vice President, OREO. "By dropping three incredibly distinct flavors at once, Banana Pudding, Deep Fried and Chicken & Waffles, we are giving our community true agency to help decide the future of our product lineup. We know our fans are incredibly passionate about their favorite flavors, and we can't wait to see which of these cookies they choose to bring back in 2027."

Where to Find the New 2026 OREO Cookie Flavors Nationwide

Starting on Aug. 17, all three packs will be available for presale at OREO.com/UnwrapTheCollab and will also be fully shoppable on TikTok Shop before hitting retailers. Fans can shop for packs on SnackWorks' TikTok Shop storefront in limited quantities, while supplies last. The cookies will officially roll out to grocery and retail stores nationwide across the U.S. beginning on Aug. 24 for a limited time, while supplies last.

From sweet to savory, meet the ultimate cookie contenders:

OREO Banana Pudding Cookies feature layers of sweet banana and vanilla pudding in a deliciously delectable dual-layered creme, sandwiched between vanilla wafer cookies.

feature layers of sweet banana and vanilla pudding in a deliciously delectable dual-layered creme, sandwiched between vanilla wafer cookies. OREO Deep Fried Cookies have that iconic golden-fried, doughy flavor baked right into the cookie itself, with fried dough-flavored cookies wrapping layers of dark chocolate and fried dough flavored creme.

have that iconic golden-fried, doughy flavor baked right into the cookie itself, with fried dough-flavored cookies wrapping layers of dark chocolate and fried dough flavored creme. OREO Chicken & Waffles Cookies bring a first-of-its-kind innovation to the cookie aisle, featuring a signature waffle texture embossment and dual-layered creme, both infused with sweet and savory flavor notes to give that signature fried chicken and maple syrup flavor in each and every bite.

"Our 2026 Mondelez State of Snacking report proved that 'delicious,' 'fun' and 'tasty' are some of the leading benefits in social conversations. To meet that demand, we knew we had to bring our next bold flavor innovation to life through playful, yet unexpected flavor combinations," explained Rohit Sakhamuri, Senior Brand Manager, OREO Innovation. "At the OREO brand, delivering on complex flavors requires a rigorous, insights-driven R&D process. We tasked our team with simultaneously developing three unique flavors based on today's evolving snacking trends. Through over a year of meticulous research, we successfully transformed cultural fascination into a delicious reality, achieving the sensory balance our fans expect."

How to Vote and Win a Year of Free OREO Cookies

Have a hot take on which flavor should return? To cast your vote and guarantee your favorite flavor makes a comeback in 2027, simply scan the QR code on any of the three limited-edition packs or visit OREO.com/twist-lick-vote.

The voting window will remain open from Aug. 17-Oct. 12. Presale pack and TikTok Shop recipients will receive exclusive early access to taste each flavor. As a sweet reward, every eligible vote submitted automatically enters you into a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year's supply of original OREO cookies*. The winning flavor will be crowned on Oct. 13, joining the 2027 OREO cookie lineup for a limited time.

More information on the voting process, sweepstakes, how to enter, prizes and Official Rules can be found at OREO.com/twist-lick-vote.

For more information on the OREO brand's "Twist, Lick, Vote" campaign, fans can visit OREO at OREO.com and follow OREO on Facebook @OREOUnitedStates, Twitter/X @OREO, TikTok @OREO, or Instagram @OREO to be among the first to know about future brand news.

* NO PURCHASE OR QR CODE SCAN NECESSARY. Std.msg & data rates apply to scans. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States & D.C., 18 and older. Ends on 10/12/26 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Void where prohibited. To enter and for Official Rules, visit OREO.com/twist-lick-vote. Your vote will not affect your entry. Limit 1 entry per person. 1 year's supply of OREO cookies awarded as 10 13.29 oz. packages shipped every 3 months over a 12 month period. Sponsor: Mondelēz Global LLC, 100 Deforest Ave., East Hanover, NJ 07936-2813.

About OREO Cookies

OREO® is AMERICA'S FAVORITE COOKIE®, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook @OREOUnitedStates, Twitter/X @OREO, TikTok @OREO, and Instagram @OREO.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2025 net revenues of approximately $38.5 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, RITZ, LU, CLIF BAR and TATE'S BAKE SHOP biscuits and baked snacks, as well as CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA and TOBERLONE chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ .

Media Contact

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SOURCE Mondelez International