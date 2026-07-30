The CHIPS AHOY! Brand Launches First-Ever Mystery Flavor, Challenging Fans to Solve the Case

The iconic cookie brand is hacking the snack routine and inviting fans to guess the limited-edition flavor.

The cookie brand announced the CHIPS AHOY! Mystery Cookies are available on TikTok Shop starting today, with national retailer rollout on August 10

Fans are tasked to submit their flavor guesses and help solve the mystery for a chance to win a $25,000 grand prize*, see details below

The brand plans to confirm the limited-edition cookie flavor on Halloween

EAST HANOVER, N.J., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CHIPS AHOY! brand is turning snack time on its head for cookie lovers across the country with its latest, top-secret product offering: the limited-edition CHIPS AHOY! Mystery Cookie. Designed to be decoded and ultimately devoured, the CHIPS AHOY! Mystery Cookie challenges everything fans think they know about the cookie and tasks them with solving the case.

The CHIPS AHOY! brand announces a mystery cookie and is asking fans to solve the case.

The packaging was overhauled to feature an unidentifiable cookie wrapped in spooky caution tape, cueing a top-secret flavor. The cookie broke through from another flavor dimension after a glitch occurred and only fans can decode it. The brand's cookie mascot, Chip, will serve as the ultimate sidekick to help fans crack the case and fix the glitch for good.

"For Gen Z, snacking and gaming aren't just pastimes, but how they connect, recharge and build community," said Mili Laddha, Senior Director Marketing, Mondelēz International. "With the CHIPS AHOY! Mystery Cookie, we're leveling up the snacking experience to match their energy. We've turned a simple treat into an interactive side quest, blending IRL flavor with the digital culture they live and breathe."

CHIPS AHOY! Mystery Cookies Drop First on TikTok Shop

The CHIPS AHOY! Mystery Cookies will drop today, July 30, on SnackWorks' TikTok Shop storefront in limited quantities while supplies last, marking a first for the brand. For shoppers looking to secure their pack in person, the limited-edition cookies will begin rolling out to retailers nationwide starting on August 10.

Help Solve the Flavor Mystery for a Chance to Win $25,000

Starting today, the brand is officially putting its highly engaged fans on the case, giving sweet-toothed sleuths across the nation the opportunity to collaborate and crack the code for a chance to win a $25,000 grand prize*.

Think you've solved the mystery? Simply scan the QR code printed on the pack or head directly to CHIPSAHOYMystery.com to submit your official flavor guess. In addition to the grand prize, active participants will have the opportunity to win other sweet prizes.

Time is of the essence for our snack sleuths, however, as the mystery won't last forever—keep your eyes on the CHIPS AHOY! brand social media channels for the highly anticipated flavor reveal, which is set to drop on Halloween, making it the ultimate playful trick-or-treat surprise.

More information on the sweepstakes, how to enter, prizes and Official Rules can be found at CHIPSAHOYMystery.com.

For more information on the CHIPS AHOY! Mystery Cookie, visit Mondelēz International at MondelēzInternational.com or follow CHIPS AHOY! on Instagram @CHIPSAHOY, TikTok @TheOfficialChipsAhoy or on Facebook @ChipsAhoy.

*NO PURCHASE OR QR CODE SCAN NECESSARY. Std.msg & data rates apply to scans. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States D.C. & Puerto Rico, 18 and older (19 and older in AL and NE, 21+ in PR). Ends at 11:59 a.m. ET on 10/31/26. Your guess does not have to be correct to earn an entry. Void where prohibited. Visit www.chipsahoymystery.com for Official Rules, including free method of entry. Sponsor: Mondelēz Global LLC, 100 Deforest Ave., East Hanover, NJ 07936-2813.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2025 net revenues of approximately $38.5 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, RITZ, LU, CLIF BAR and TATE'S BAKE SHOP biscuits and baked snacks, as well as CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA and TOBERLONE chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit www.Mondelēzinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

Media Contact

Weber Shandwick CHIPS AHOY! team

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SOURCE Mondelez International