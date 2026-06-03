OREO CAKESTERS Debuts "The Soft Life," a Nationwide ASMR Pop-Up That Engages the Senses

Looking for things to do in NYC and beyond this summer? To celebrate the newly reformulated, softer-than-ever OREO CAKESTERS, the OREO brand is inviting fans on a free, sensory tour across the U.S., starting in New York's Meatpacking District.

The Softer* Side of Snacking: OREO CAKESTERS is hosting "The Soft Life"—a free, ASMR-packed pop-up in NYC's Meatpacking District on June 12–13

Enter a Pillowy, Playful World: The immersive experience replicates the pillowy soft feeling of biting into OREO CAKESTERS—a delicious, soft-baked twist on OREO cookies

OREO CAKESTERS Hit the Road: "The Soft Life" will embark on a nationwide summer tour, with a custom-branded Airstream camper bringing the immersive sampling experience to cities and local events across the country

EAST HANOVER, N.J., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, OREO CAKESTERS is inviting fans to experience the softer* side of snacking as it launches "The Soft Life" Pop-Up: An OREO CAKESTERS Brand Experience and nationwide tour. Designed to bring the treat to life through the senses, the free, public pop-up experience completely immerses OREO cookie lovers in the pillowy world of the brand's softest OREO CAKESTERS recipe yet*.

OREO CAKESTERS launches “The Soft Life” Pop-Up: An OREO CAKESTERS Brand Experience and nationwide tour, starting in New York’s Meatpacking District.

Inside this first-of-its-kind activation, fans will be able to see, touch and even taste what it means to embody OREO CAKESTERS' signature softness. Starting in New York City's Meatpacking District on June 12–13, 2026 before a nationwide tour, guests will be transported into a new reality with softness found at every turn:

A soft-baked bakery counter where guests order OREO CAKESTERS-to-go, presented like pastries.

where guests order OREO CAKESTERS-to-go, presented like pastries. An interactive giveaway experience featuring numerous OREO CAKESTERS merch items.

featuring numerous OREO CAKESTERS merch items. A cloud pillow pit with an overhead mirror for photo opportunities.

with an overhead mirror for photo opportunities. A scent discovery station.

Custom-branded Airstream camper parked outside, offering a preview of "The Soft Life" Summer Tour.

First launched in 2007 and brought back in 2022 due to overwhelming fan demand, the OREO brand announced in April that it would reformulate its signature OREO CAKESTERS recipe to be even softer* and more delicious. Backed by The Food Institute and Collage Group data showing that nearly two thirds of modern snackers like soft textures in sweet snacks, and nearly 30% of consumers seek out sweet baked snacks on-the-go, per Circana and Mondelēz data, the new and improved OREO CAKESTERS deliver on the want for a textured snack, all in the same convenient packs.

"We know today's snackers want dynamic, on-the-go treats, and we are thrilled to deliver our softest, most delicious OREO CAKESTERS yet," said Melissa Renny, Senior Director, Cakes & Pastries. "While we kept the nostalgic flavor long-time fans expect, we wanted to celebrate this upgraded recipe in a big way that would pique the interest of new consumers. 'The Soft Life' goes beyond just tasting the product—it immerses fans in a playful, pillowy world where they can truly feel the softer side of OREO CAKESTERS."

"The Soft Life" Embarks on Nationwide Summer Tour

Can't make it to NYC? "The Soft Life" is hitting the road! Following the pop-up in New York City, a custom-branded Airstream camper will embark on "The Soft Life" Summer Tour. Beginning on July 2, 2026, the tour will bring the sensory experience and sampling to cities and local events across the country.

Want to be the first to know the tour stops? Sign up for the OREO Dunk Club at OREO.com/VIPDunkClub and follow @OREO on social for updates.

Event Details:

Event: "The Soft Life" Pop-Up: An OREO CAKESTERS Brand Experience

"The Soft Life" Pop-Up: An OREO CAKESTERS Brand Experience Location: 22 Little West 12th Street, Meatpacking District, New York, NY 10014

22 Little West 12th Street, Meatpacking District, New York, NY 10014 Dates: June 12–13, 2026

June 12–13, 2026 Hours: 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM daily

12:00 PM - 7:00 PM daily Admission: Free and open to the public

"The Soft Life" Summer Tour Details:

Dates: Beginning on July 2 through the summer months

Beginning on July 2 through the summer months Tour Stops (Cities): Milwaukee, WI – July 2-4 Chicago, IL – July 10 – 12 Columbus, OH – August 1-2 Bethlehem, PA – August 7 – 9 Asbury Park, NJ – August 14 – 16



Additional tour stops in California and Texas will be announced at a later date.

For more information and updates on "The Soft Life" or OREO CAKESTERS, fans can visit OREO at OREO.com and follow OREO on Facebook @OREOUnitedStates, Twitter/X @OREO, TikTok @OREO, or Instagram @OREO to be among the first to know about future brand news.

*Compared to the original OREO CAKESTERS recipe

About OREO Cookies

OREO® is AMERICA'S FAVORITE COOKIE®, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook @OREOUnitedStates, Twitter/X @OREO, TikTok @OREO, and Instagram @OREO.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2025 net revenues of approximately $38.5 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, RITZ, LU, CLIF BAR and TATE'S BAKE SHOP biscuits and baked snacks, as well as CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA and TOBERLONE chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

Media Contact

Weber Shandwick OREO Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Mondelez International